Brian Harman is at Hawaii's Kapalua Resort for the fourth time in his career. He returns to The Sentry as the reigning champion of The Open Championship, a member of the Top 10 in the world rankings and last season's FedEx Cup Top 25.

The "Champion Golfer of The Year" (a title given to him by The R&A for winning The Open in 2023) will be teeing off in the second group of The Sentry's first round, with tee time at 12:57 pm (all times according to Eastern time). He was grouped with Eric Cole and Camilo Villegas.

Eric Cole was named PGA Tour Rookie of The Year on Wednesday (January 3) and earned his spot at The Sentry by finishing in the top 50 on the FedEx Cup points list. Camilo Villegas, meanwhile, won the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which earned him a spot at the Kapalua Resort.

The 59 players that make up the field of The Sentry were clubbed into 20 groups, 19 trios and one duo. The first group will be Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Tom Kim, which will start at 12:45 pm. The rest of the groups will follow at 12-minute intervals and all will tee off from hole 1.

The final group of the first round will be favorites Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth.

Two Major champions of the season, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm, are absent from The Sentry. Both were banned from all PGA Tour tournaments for their ties to LIV Golf.

How is Brian Harman coming to The Sentry 2024?

In his three previous appearances at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort, Brian Harman has always finished in the Top 20. His best result so far has been a third place finish in 2018.

Last season was one of Brian Harman's best in his career, with 20 cuts made in 28 tournaments played. He had 13 Top 25s, including seven Top 10s and three second-place finishes.

In 2023, Harman also had the finest result of his career, winning his first Major, The Open Championship. Harman played his best golf at Royal Liverpool to dominate the tournament from the second round and take the title by six strokes ahead of the four runners-up.

These results led to his inclusion in the Top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking. They also opened the door for the American to the Ryder Cup team for the first time in his career.