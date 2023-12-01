When will Brian Harman and Tony Finau tee off at the Hero World Challenge Round 2? Day 1 leaders tee times and pairings explored

Brian Harman and Tony Finau topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Hero World Challenge after the first round on Thursday, November 30. They played a round of five under 67 to settle in the top position. They finished one stroke ahead of Jordan Spieth, who shot 68 on Thursday.

Harman and Finau will tee off on the second round of the tournament on Friday, December 1, at 12:30 p.m. ET. As the leader of the opening round, the American golfers will pair up on Friday to start their game on the first tee hole of the Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.

The second round of the tournament will start at 10:51 a.m. ET. Players who finished at the bottom of the leaderboard will start the game on Friday. Wyndham Clark will pair up with Will Zalatoris to take the first shot of the day, followed by Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler, who will tee off at 11:02 a.m. ET.

Defending champion Viktor Hovland will pair up with Justin Rose, while Sepp Straka and Keegan Bradley start together. Justin Thomas, who played the first round with his friend Tiger Woods, will tee off with Lucas Glover.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa will be starting together, while Collin Morikawa will be accompanied by current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Jordan Spieth will tee off at 12:19 p.m. ET with Cameron Young.

Here are the Friday tee times of the 2023 Hero World Challenge (All time in ET):

10:51 a.m. Will Zalatoris, Wyndham Clark

11:02 a.m. Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler

11:13 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose

11:24 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka

11:35 a.m. Jason Day, Sam Burns

11:46 a.m. Lucas Glover, Justin Thomas

11:57 a.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

12:08 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

12:19 p.m. Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth

12:30 p.m Tony Finau, Brian Harman

Brian Harman and Tony Finau's performance at the Hero World Challenge

After making six birdies and one bogey in the opening round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge, Brian Harman finished with a score of 67. The American golfer opened the round with a birdie on the third hole and made two more on the front nine, four on the back nine, and one bogey to finish with a score of five under par 67.

Tony Finau also shot a 67, including six birdies and one bogey. The first hole saw the American register a birdie, and he added another on the third. He finished with a five-shot deficit after making two birdies on the front nine and four in the second half of the game.