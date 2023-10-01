When will Brooks Koepka tee off at the Ryder Cup? Sunday Singles and tee time explored

Brooks Koepka hasn't had the best of times at the 2023 Ryder Cup so far. After splitting a point in Friday's fourball, he and Scottie Scheffler witnessed their largest defeat margin in Saturday morning's foursomes.

Koepka and Scheffler fell 9–7 to the Scandinavian duo of Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Åberg on Saturday, September 30th. Now, the golfer will be looking forward to a much-needed win in the Sunday singles to keep US hopes alive.

Koepka will face Åberg in the seventh singles match of the day, scheduled to tee off on Sunday, October 1 at 6:47 AM ET.

The Sunday singles will begin at 5:35 AM ET, with Jon Rahm taking on Scottie Scheffler. Both have had a brilliant year so far. Rahm has won four titles, while Scheffler has claimed two. In the Ryder Cup thus far, the Spaniard remains undefeated, while the American has earned just half a point in three matches.

Here are all the tee times for the Sunday singles match:

5:35 am ET: Jon Rahm V Scottie Scheffler

5:47 am ET: Viktor Hovland vs. Collin Morikawa

5:59 am ET: Justin Rose vs. Patrick Cantlay

6:11 am ET: Rory Mcilroy vs. Sam Burns

6:23 am ET: Matt Fitzpatrick vs. Max Homa

6:35 am ET: Tyrrell Hatton vs. Brian Harman

6:47 am ET: Ludvig Åberg vs. Brooks Koepka

6:59 am ET: Sepp Straka vs. Justin Thomas

7:11 am ET: Nicolai Højgaard vs. Xander Schauffele

7:23 am ET: Shane Lowry vs. Jordan Spieth

7:35 am ET: Tommy Fleetwood vs. Rickie Fowler

7:47 am ET: Robert Macintyre vs. Wyndham Clark

What happened in the Ryder Cup 2023, Day 2? Results explored

Max Homa, left, and playing partner Brian Harman celebrate on the 17th green after winning their afternoon Fourballs match 2&1 at the 2023 Ryder Cup

Besides Koepka and Scheffler's historic defeat at the Ryder Cup, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth faced a loss against Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood in the opener. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton outperformed Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in another foursome.

The duo of Max Homa and Brian Harman provided the only high point for the Americans, earning their first win of the week by defeating Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry. After the Saturday morning session, the visitors found themselves seven points behind Europe, with only one win and three halved points.

However, the US displayed a much-improved performance in the afternoon session, securing three wins against one loss. Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns won the first four-ball match against Hovland and Aberg. Homa and Harman secured another point by defeating Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Højgaard.

While Thomas and Spieth were beaten by Justin Rose and Rob Macintyre, Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark stepped up for America to keep their hopes alive.

Amidst the rumors of protests and continuous cheering from the European crowd, Cantlay holed three birdies in the final three holes to beat McIlroy and Fitzpatrick 1-up.

Now, the visitors stand with 5.5 points against Europe's 10.5. While the calculations and scenarios favor the hosts, one can expect a tough battle from the Americans on the final day of the Ryder Cup 2023.