When will the Butterfield Bermuda Championship resume after Thursday’s stop? Weather update explored

The first round of the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship was suspended due to darkness on Thursday, November 8. The tournament had a great start but all the golfers were not able to complete their rounds and the game was suspended at 5:31 p.m. local time.

On Friday, players will start with the second round at 6:50 a.m. local time while the golfers, who are yet to complete their first round, will tee off at 7:45 a.m. local time.

Nine golfers are to play a few holes for their first round before starting with the second round. While most of the players have competed in the first round and will tee off for the second round.

Following the semi-finished first round of the tournament, Alex Noren topped the leaderboard with a score of under 10. He played a round of 61 and finished two strokes ahead of Vince Whaley, Robert Garrigus, Dylan Wu, and D.J Trahan.

Here is a list of golfers who have yet to complete their first round at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship:

Kevin Roy

Current position on the leaderboard: T14

Hole to play: 1

Score: -6

Nick Dunlap (a)

Current position on the leaderboard: T45

Hole to play: 2

Score: -3

Fred Biondi

Current position on the leaderboard: T45

Hole to play: 2

Score: -3

Andy Zhang

Current position on the leaderboard: T45

Hole to play: 3

Score: -3

Sam Bennett

Current position on the leaderboard: T66

Hole to play: 2

Score: -2

Trevor Werbylo

Current position on the leaderboard; T90

Hole to play: 1

Score: -1

Chris Baker

Current position on the leaderboard; T105

Hole to play: 2

Score: E

Michael Sims

Current position on the leaderboard; T114

Hole to play: 3

Score: 1

Oliver Betschart (a)

Current position on the leaderboard; T114

Hole to play: 3

Score: 1

2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Weather Report

Friday, November 9, will be the second day of the golfers playing at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. According to the Bet MGM, there is a 10 percent chance of rainfall on Friday at Port Royal Golf Course.

The high temperature would be around 77 degrees Fahrenheit while the lower would be 71 degrees Fahrenheit. Winds will travel at a speed of 10-20 mph on Friday. There is a high chance of rainfall on Saturday, November 11.

Here is the weather report for all three rounds of the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship:

Friday Forecast

Rain Chance: 10

Wind: 10-20 MPH

Saturday Forecast

Rain chance: 40

Wind: 15-18 MPH

Sunday Forecast

Rain Chance: 20

Wind: 12-18 MPH

Golfers will tee off for the second round of the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at 5:55 a.m. ET with Satoshi Kodaira taking the first shot of the day. He will tee off with Kevin Stadler and Arjun Atwal while Ryan Moore will start his game with Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu on the 10th hole.