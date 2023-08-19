When will Chris Kirk tee off at the BMW Championship on Saturday? Tee times and pairing explored

Chris Kirk jumped one position to secure the second spot at the 2023 BMW Championship after playing two rounds of 66-66. He will resume his game on Saturday at the Olympia Fields Country Club, two strokes behind the second-round leader Max Homa.

Kirk will pair up with Homa to resume the play at 1:50 pm ET. They will be the last group to tee off on Saturday.

The 2023 BMW Championship, which features a stellar field of the top 50 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings, is heading for its weekend rounds with 36 holes remaining. However, Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the game leaving only 49 golfers to tee off on Saturday.

It's the second FedEx Playoff event and following its final on Sunday, the top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings will head for the Tour Championship, which will take place next week.

The third round of the 2023 BMW Championship is slated to start on Saturday at 9:20 am ET with Seamus Power teeing off on the first hole.

The 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm will resume his game at 10:22 am ET with Adam Hadwin, while current World No.1 Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 1:28 pm ET with 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic winner Rickie Fowler.

Harris English and Justin Rose will tee off at 1:17 pm ET while Rory McIlroy will pair with Sungjae Im to resume the play at 1:06 pm ET. Matt Fitzpatrick will pair up with the 2023 British Open Brian Harman to tee off at 1:39 pm ET followed by Max Homa and Chris Kirk.

Chris Kirk's performance at the 2023 BMW Championship

The American golfer displayed phenomenal gameplay at the 2023 BMW Championship. He started the game on Thursday, August 17 with two back-to-back birdies on the fourth and fifth holes. He carded another birdie on the eighth hole followed by a bogey.

Chris Kirk made three birdies and one bogey on the front nine of the opening round. He started the second half of the game with a bogey on the 11th hole and then made three consecutive birdies on the 15th, 16th, and 17th holes to score 66.

On Friday, Kirk parred on the first two holes before adding three birdies on the 3rd, 4th, and 5th holes. He made three birdies on the front nine and one birdie on the back nine to play a bogey-free round of 66 to finish with a total of eight under 132.

Brian Harman settled in third place after 36 holes in a two-way tie with Tommy Fleetwood followed by the opening-round leader Rory McIlroy, who slipped down four positions to settle at fifth place in a five-way tie with Current World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, English golfer Justin Rose and American golfers Rickie Fowler and Harris English.

Defending Champion Patrick Cantlay settled in tenth place after playing a round of 68 with Xander Schauffele and Sungjae Im.