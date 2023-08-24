When will FedEx Cup leader Scottie Scheffler tee off at the 2023 Tour Championship? Golfer’s tee times and pairing explored

FedEx Cup standings leader Scottie Scheffler will take the last shot at the 2023 Tour Championship. He will start his game at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday with 2023 BMW Championship winner Viktor Hovland at the East Lake Golf Club. Scheffler will start with a score of under 10, two strokes ahead of Hovland.

The 2023 Tour Championship is the final FedEx Cup playoff event and the winner of the tournament will be the FedEx Cup champion and earn $18 million in prize money.

The tournament features the top 30 FedEx Cup standing players and will start with the first round on Thursday at 11:26 a.m. ET with Jordan Spieth and Sepp Straka taking the first shot of the day. Emiliano Grillo will resume the play at 11:37 a.m. ET with Tyrrell Hatton followed by former World No. 1 Jason Day and rising star Sam Burns.

Collin Morikawa will pair up with Adam Schenk and will tee off at 11:59 a.m. ET followed by Tylor Moore and Nick Taylor, who will take the first shot at 12:10 pm ET.

Xander Schauffele will pair up with Tom Kim to start the game at 12:43 pm ET while defending FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy will tee off at 1:49 pm ET with 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm.

Scottie Scheffler's odds to win the 2023 Tour Championship

Scottie Scheffler is the better's favorite for this week's Tour Championship. According to fantasy expert, Sia Nejad his odds of winning the tournament are +130, while Viktor Hovland has odds of +450.

Scheffler is on a remarkable run making cut in 24 straight tournaments including top 12 finishes in 22 events he played this year.

However, the American golfer started the 2022 Tour Championship with a score of under 10, but could not register a victory. He had last played at the 2023 BMW Championship and finished in second place.

Rory McIlroy is yet another favorite who can win the title this week followed by Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland, who won the 2023 BMW Championship last week.

Jon Rahm has odds of +800 to win the title on Sunday, August 27. He will start the game with four strokes behind Scheffler.

Here are the odd picks for the 2023 Tour Championship by Sia Nejad:

Scottie Scheffler (-10) +140

Rory McIlroy (-7) +330

Viktor Hovland (-8) +500

Jon Rahm (-6) +800

Patrick Cantlay (-4) +1600

Max Homa (-4) +2800

Xander Schauffele (-3) +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick (-4) +4000

Lucas Glover (-5) +4000

Wyndham Clark (-4) +4500

Tommy Fleetwood (-3) +4500

Brian Harman (-4) +4500

Rickie Fowler (-3) +7000

Russell Henley (-3) +7500

Tom Kim (-2) +11000

Sungjae Im (-2) +11000

Tony Finau (-2) +13000

Keegan Bradley (-3) +13000

Corey Conners (-2) +13000

Colin Morikawa (-1) +13000

Tyrrell Hatton (E) +15000

Si Woo Kim (-2) +18000

Jordan Spieth (E) +18000

Jason Day (-1) +25000

Sam Burns (E) +30000

Taylor Moore (-1) +40000

Sepp Straka (E) +50000

Emiliano Grillo (E) +50000

Adam Schenk (-1) +50000

Nick Taylor (-1) +80000