When will the final round of the 2024 Cognizant Classic resume after rain delay? Revised tee times explored

The final round of the 2024 Cognizant Classic is set to resume on Monday, March 4, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Originally scheduled to conclude on Sunday, March 3, at the PGA National Champions Golf Course, the tournament was halted due to adverse weather conditions.

Most players had completed the final round on Sunday, while some were left to finish the concluded 18 holes. Notably, the tournament's third-round leaders, Shane Lowry and David Skinns, had teed up on Sunday and managed to play five holes of the final round. They will resume their play on Monday to complete the remaining holes.

Following the semi-finished fourth round, Austin Eckroat emerged at the top of the leaderboard, scoring under 15. Eckroat took his lead after 54 holes in a tie with Lowry and Skinns and extended it on Sunday with two birdies in the final round. He will pick up his play on Monday starting from the eighth hole.

Here is the list of the golfers who will resume their play on Monday:

Garrick Higgo, Billy Horschel: Tee 18

Cameron Young, Bud Cauley: 16 Green

Matthieu Pavon , Jake Knapp: Tee 16

Nico Echavarria, K.H. Lee: 14 Green

Peter Malnati, Parker Coody: 13 Fairway

Alex Noren, Max Greyserman: Tee 13

David Lipsky, Rickie Fowler: Tee 11

Russell Henley, Ben Silverman: 10 Fairway

Andrew Novak, C.T. Pan: Tee 10

Kevin Yu, Victor Perez: 9 Fairway

Min Woo Lee, Martin Laird: 8 Fairway

Austin Eckroat, Jacob Bridgeman: 7 Green

Shane Lowry, David Skinns: 6 Fairway

2024 Cognizant Classic leaderboard

Here is the leaderboard of the 2024 Cognizant Classic after Sunday's game:

1. Austin Eckroat: -15

2 . Erik van Rooyen: -14

Erik van Rooyen: -14 3. Jake Knapp: -13

T4. Keith Mitchell: -12

T4. Billy Horschel: -12

T4. Alex Noren: -12

T4. Shane Lowry: -12

T8. Tyson Alexander: -11

T8. Doug Ghim: -11

T8. Garrick Higgo: -11

T8. Cameron Young: -11

T8. Nico Echavarria: -11

T8. Kevin Yu: -11

T8.Martin Laird: -11

T8. David Skinns: -11

T16. Byeong Hun An: -10

T16. Sam Ryder: -10

T16. Zach Johnson: -10

T16. Matt Fitzpatrick: -10

T16. Rory McIlroy: -10

T16.Matthieu Pavon: -10

T16. K.H. Lee: -10

T16. Peter Malnati: -10

T16. Rickie Fowler: -10

T16. Ben Silverman: -10

T16. Andrew Novak: -10

T16. Min Woo Lee: -10

T28. Chris Kirk: -9

T28. Beau Hossler: -9

T28. Chan Kim: -9

T28. Tom Hoge: -9

T28. Bud Cauley: -9

T28. C.T. Pan: -9

T28. Victor Perez: -9

T35. Ryan Fox: -8

T35. Lucas Glover: -8

T35. Chris Gotterup: -8

38. Chesson Hadley: -8

T35. Jimmy Stanger: -8

T35. Chad Ramey: -8

T35. Jacob Bridgeman: -8

T42. Corey Conners: -7

T42. Joseph Bramlett: -7

T42. Maverick McNealy: -7

T42. Parker Coody: -7

T42. David Lipsky: -7

T42. Russell Henley: -7

T48. Davis Thompson: -6

T48. Troy Merritt: -6

T48. Vincent Norrman: -6

T48. Alexander Björk: -6

T52. Jorge Campillo: -5

T52. Mac Meissner: -5

T52. Nick Dunlap: -5

T52. Max Greyserman: -5

T56. Adam Schenk: -4

T56. Greyson Sigg: -4

T56. Carson Young: -4

T56. Rico Hoey: -4

T60. Taylor Montgomery: -3

T60. Robert MacIntyre: -3

T60. Davis Riley: -2

T60. Tom Kim: -2

T64. Mark Hubbard: -1

T64. Justin Rose: -1

66. J.T. Poston: E

T67. S.H. Kim: +1

T67. Camilo Villegas: +1