When will Grayson Murray and Keegan Bradley tee off on Sunday at the Sony Open in Hawaii? Leaders’ tee time explored

Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray will tee off for the fourth round of the 2024 Sony Open on Sunday, January 14 at 2:50 p.m. ET. They will start on the 10th hole in a group of three, which also includes Sam Stevens, who finished in third place following the three rounds of the PGA Tour event.

Bradley and Murray topped the leaderboard of the 2024 Sony Open on Saturday, January 13. They settled for a score of under 14, having a one-stroke lead over Stevens.

The Americans have displayed an incredible performance throughout the week, playing all three rounds under 70. Bradley shot 67, 66, and 63, while Murray scored 69 in the opening round, 63 on Friday, and 64 on Saturday.

Bradley stunned his fans with his impressive performance in the third round when he jumped 13 positions to top the leaderboard. He carded eight birdies along with one bogey to settle for a score of 7-under-63.

Murray, on the other hand, played a bogey-free round on Saturday. He made four birdies and one eagle to score 6-under-64.

Stevens also played well in the third round of the Sony Open and scored 7-under-63. He settled for a score of under 13.

Ben Silverman finished in a tie for fourth place with Taiga Semikawa, Matthieu Pavon, Chris Kirk, and Byeong Hun An. Emiliano Grillo jumped in 46 positions to settle in a tie for ninth place with Kurt Kitayama and Austin Eckroat.

The 2024 Sony Open started with the first round on Thursday, January 11, and will have its final round on Sunday, January 14.

Sony Open in Hawaii Sunday tee times

Golfers will tee off for the final round of the 2024 Sony Open on Sunday, January 14 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Erik Van Rooyen, Patrick Rodgers, and Nico Echavarria will take the first shot of the day on the first tee hole, while Billy Horschel, Aaron Rai, and Justin Rose will tee off on the 10th hole.

Here are the 2024 Sony Open Sunday tee times (all-time in ET):

1st Tee

12:40 p.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Patrick Rodgers, Nico Echavarria

12:50 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Harris English, J.T. Poston

1 p.m.: Matt Wallace, K.H. Lee, Joseph Bramlett

1:10 p.m.: Brendon Todd, Zac Blair, Ryo Hisatsune

1:20 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Cam Davis, Adam Svensson

1:30 p.m.: Brian Harman, Brandon Wu, Eric Cole

1:40 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Tyrrell Hatton, Alex Noren

1:50 p.m.: Taylor Montgomery, Stewart Cink, Carl Yuan

2 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Patton Kizzire, Stephan Jaegar

2:10 p.m.: Russell Henley, Nick Taylor, S.H. Kim

2:20 p.m.: Troy Merritt, Kurt Kitayama, Austin Eckroat

2:30 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Byeong Hun An, Emiliano Grillo

2:40 p.m.: Ben Silverman, Taiga Semikawa, Matthieu Pavon

2:50 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Grayson Murray, Sam Stevens

10th tee

12:40 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose

12:50 p.m.: Corey Conners, Michael Kim, Denny McCarthy

1 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Will Gordon, Si Woo Kim

1:10 p.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Nick Hardy, Hideki Matsuyama

1:20 p.m.: Dylan Wu, Harry Hall, Chandler Phillips

1:30 p.m.: Ben Kohles, Maverick McNealy, Jake Knapp

1:40 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Parker Coody, Joel Dahmen

1:50 p.m.: Greyson Sigg, Luke List, Mark Hubbard

2 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Charley Hoffman, Seamus Power

2:10 p.m.: Davis Thompson, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings

2:20 p.m.: Robby Shelton, Tyson Alexander, Justin Lower

2:30 p.m.: Lanto Griffin, Norman Xiong, Martin Trainer

2:40 p.m.: Matt NeSmith, Yuto Katsuragawa

2:50 p.m.: Alejandro Tosti, Garrick Higgo