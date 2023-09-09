When will Irish Open leaders Shubhankar Sharma and Jordan Smith tee off on Saturday? Tee times and pairing explored

Following the second round of the 2023 Horizon Irish Open, Jordan Smith and Shubhankar Sharma topped the leaderboard. They finished with a score of under 11 to register a one-stroke lead over Ross Fisher.
Smith played the first round of 65 after making seven birdies and one bogey to settle for a score of 66. He played the second round of 65.
Smith started the second round with a birdie on the first hole and added two more birdies on the third and fourth holes. He made eight birdies and one double bogey in the second round to score seven under par 65.
Shubhankar Sharma topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Irish Open after the first round and extended the lead on Friday. He made four birdies and one eagle in the first round and added eight birdies and two bogeys in the second round to score 66.
Sharma and Smith will pair up for the third round of the 2023 Irish Open on Saturday, September 9, and will be the last group to tee off at the tournament. They will be joined by Ross Fisher to start the game at 12:30 p.m. BST.
The third round of the Irish Open will start on Saturday, September 9 at 7:15 a.m. BST, with Mike Vera Lorenzo, Bryce Easton, and Marcus Helligkilde taking the first shot of the day, followed by Julien Guerrier, Conor Purcell and Pedro Figueiredo, who will start the game at 7:25 a.m. BST.
2023 Irish Open Saturday tee times
Here are the Saturday round tee times of the 2023 Irish Open (all-time BST):
- 07:15 a.m.: Mike Vera Lorenzo, Bryce Easton, Marcus Helligkilde
- 07:25 a.m.: Julien Guerrier, Conor Purcell, Pedro Figueiredo
- 07:35 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Adrian Otaegui, Jeunghun Wang
- 07:45 a.m.: Hennie Du Plessis, Tapio Pulkkanen, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 07:55 a.m.: Daan Huizing, Andrew Wilson, Matti Schmid
- 08:05 a.m.: Ewen Ferguson, Matthew Southgate, Simon Forsstrom
- 08:20 a.m.: Nick Bachem, David Law, Daniel Brown
- 08:30 a.m.: Richie Ramsay, Tom Hoge, Tom McKibbin
- 08:40 a.m.: Santiago Tarrio, Padraig Harrington, Chase Hanna
- 08:50 a.m.: James Morrison, Thorbjørn Olesen, Ashun Wu
- 09:00 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Søren Kjeldsen, Gunner Wiebe
- 09:10 a.m.: Connor Syme, Matthew Baldwin, Stephen Gallacher
- 09:25 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Zander Lombard, Sebastian Soderberg
- 09:35 a.m.: Erik Van Rooyen, Callum Shinkwin, Rikuya Hoshino
- 09:45 a.m.: Todd Clements, Jens Dantorp, Yannik Paul
- 09:55 a.m.: Jorge Campillo, Alejandro Del Rey, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- 10:05 a.m.: Richard Mansell, Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox
- 10:15 a.m.: Sami Valimaki, Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Luke Donald
- 10:30 a.m.: Paul Waring, Aaron Cockerill, Daniel Hillier
- 10:40 a.m.: Adrian Meronk, Rory McIlroy, Thomas Detry
- 10:50 a.m.: Vincent Norrman, Fabrizio Zanotti, Louis De Jager
- 11:00 a.m.: Mark Power, Kazuki Higa, Niklas Norgaard
- 11:10 a.m.: Mikael Lindberg, Min Woo Lee, Marcel Siem
- 11:20 a.m.: Alex Fitzpatrick, Pablo Larrazabal, Jason Schrivener
- 11:35 a.m.: Julien Brun, Thriston Lawrence, Grant Forrest
- 11:46 a.m.: Romain Langasque, John Parry, Gavin Green
- 11:57 a.m.: Nacho Elvira, Marcel Schneider, Joost Luiten
- 12:08 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Scott Jamieson, Guido Migliozzi
- 12:19 p.m.: Freddy Schott, Calum Hill, Hurly Long
- 12:30 p.m.: Ross Fischer, Jordan Smith, Shubhankar Sharma