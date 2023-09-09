When will Irish Open leaders Shubhankar Sharma and Jordan Smith tee off on Saturday? Tee times and pairing explored

Following the second round of the 2023 Horizon Irish Open, Jordan Smith and Shubhankar Sharma topped the leaderboard. They finished with a score of under 11 to register a one-stroke lead over Ross Fisher.

Smith played the first round of 65 after making seven birdies and one bogey to settle for a score of 66. He played the second round of 65.

Smith started the second round with a birdie on the first hole and added two more birdies on the third and fourth holes. He made eight birdies and one double bogey in the second round to score seven under par 65.

Shubhankar Sharma topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Irish Open after the first round and extended the lead on Friday. He made four birdies and one eagle in the first round and added eight birdies and two bogeys in the second round to score 66.

Sharma and Smith will pair up for the third round of the 2023 Irish Open on Saturday, September 9, and will be the last group to tee off at the tournament. They will be joined by Ross Fisher to start the game at 12:30 p.m. BST.

The third round of the Irish Open will start on Saturday, September 9 at 7:15 a.m. BST, with Mike Vera Lorenzo, Bryce Easton, and Marcus Helligkilde taking the first shot of the day, followed by Julien Guerrier, Conor Purcell and Pedro Figueiredo, who will start the game at 7:25 a.m. BST.

2023 Irish Open Saturday tee times

Here are the Saturday round tee times of the 2023 Irish Open (all-time BST):

07:15 a.m.: Mike Vera Lorenzo, Bryce Easton, Marcus Helligkilde

07:25 a.m.: Julien Guerrier, Conor Purcell, Pedro Figueiredo

07:35 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Adrian Otaegui, Jeunghun Wang

07:45 a.m.: Hennie Du Plessis, Tapio Pulkkanen, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

07:55 a.m.: Daan Huizing, Andrew Wilson, Matti Schmid

08:05 a.m.: Ewen Ferguson, Matthew Southgate, Simon Forsstrom

08:20 a.m.: Nick Bachem, David Law, Daniel Brown

08:30 a.m.: Richie Ramsay, Tom Hoge, Tom McKibbin

08:40 a.m.: Santiago Tarrio, Padraig Harrington, Chase Hanna

08:50 a.m.: James Morrison, Thorbjørn Olesen, Ashun Wu

09:00 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Søren Kjeldsen, Gunner Wiebe

09:10 a.m.: Connor Syme, Matthew Baldwin, Stephen Gallacher

09:25 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Zander Lombard, Sebastian Soderberg

09:35 a.m.: Erik Van Rooyen, Callum Shinkwin, Rikuya Hoshino

09:45 a.m.: Todd Clements, Jens Dantorp, Yannik Paul

09:55 a.m.: Jorge Campillo, Alejandro Del Rey, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

10:05 a.m.: Richard Mansell, Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox

10:15 a.m.: Sami Valimaki, Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Luke Donald

10:30 a.m.: Paul Waring, Aaron Cockerill, Daniel Hillier

10:40 a.m.: Adrian Meronk, Rory McIlroy, Thomas Detry

10:50 a.m.: Vincent Norrman, Fabrizio Zanotti, Louis De Jager

11:00 a.m.: Mark Power, Kazuki Higa, Niklas Norgaard

11:10 a.m.: Mikael Lindberg, Min Woo Lee, Marcel Siem

11:20 a.m.: Alex Fitzpatrick, Pablo Larrazabal, Jason Schrivener

11:35 a.m.: Julien Brun, Thriston Lawrence, Grant Forrest

11:46 a.m.: Romain Langasque, John Parry, Gavin Green

11:57 a.m.: Nacho Elvira, Marcel Schneider, Joost Luiten

12:08 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Scott Jamieson, Guido Migliozzi

12:19 p.m.: Freddy Schott, Calum Hill, Hurly Long

12:30 p.m.: Ross Fischer, Jordan Smith, Shubhankar Sharma