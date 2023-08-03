When will JT Poston tee off at the 2023 Wyndham Championship? Golfer’s Thursday tee times and pairings explored

JT Poston is returning to the PGA Tour for the 2023 Wyndham Championship, which will tee off on Thursday, August 3, at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Poston, who made a T2 finish at the 3M Open last Sunday, is grouped with Si Woo Kim and Webb Simpson for the first two rounds of the Wyndham Championship. The trio will tee off from the first hole on Thursday at 12:49 pm.

The 30-year-old golfer has some great memories at Sedgefield Country Club, as he won his maiden PGA Tour title here in 2019. Last year, he aggregated at 9-under to finish in T21.

Similarly, like Poston, Si Woo Kim also earned his maiden PGA Tour victory at the Sedgefield Country Club. He won the 2016 Wyndham Championship, defeating Luke Donald by five strokes.

The 25-year-old Korean golfer has secured four top-five finishes in eight starts at the Wyndham Championship. He came close to claiming his second title here in 2021 but fell short in the playoff.

Simpson also secured his first-ever PGA Tour win in 2011 at the Wyndham Championship. He has participated in the tournament 14 times and has finished in the top ten on nine occasions, including two runner-up finishes. Before withdrawing from the tournament last year, he had made five straight top-seven finishes.

Tee time details for the Wyndham Championship, round 1

Here are the tee time details for the first round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship (all times ET):

Hole 1

6:50 am: Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Troy Merritt

7:01 am: Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, and Harry Higgs

7:12 am: Tommy Gainey, Chesson Hadley, and Eric Cole

7:23 am: Chez Reavie, Brendon Todd, and Jim Herman

7:34 am: Brian Gay, Trey Mullinax, and Nicolas Echavarria

7:45 am: Robert Streb, Chad Ramey, Matt Wallace

7:56 am: Davis Riley, Brandt Snedeker, Scott Stallings

8:07 am: Jimmy Walker, Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati

8:18 am: Doug Ghim, David Lipsky, and Kramer Hickok

8:29 am: Max McGreevy, Ryan Palmer, Tyson Alexander

8:40 am: Cameron Percy, Rory Sabbatini, and Henry Lebioda

8:51 am: Austin Cook, MJ Daffue, and Charley Hoffman

9:02 am: Augusto Nunez, Ze-Cheng Dou, Jon Mayer

12:05 pm: Mark Hubbard, Danny Willett, and Nick Watney

12:16 pm: Sam Stevens, Robby Shelton, and Justin Suh

12:27 pm: Carson Young, Austin Eckroat, and Ben Griffin

12:38 pm: Zach Johnson, Harris English, Chris Kirk

12:49 pm: Si Woo Kim, JT Poston, and Webb Simpson

1 pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Davis, and Russell Henley

1:11 pm: Alexander Noren, Luke Donald, and Vincent Norrman

1:22 pm: Justin Lower, Zac Blair, Kevin Tway

1:33 pm: Ben Martin, Jonathan Byrd, and Denny McCarthy

1:44 pm: Adam Schenk, Taylor Pendrith, and Seonghyeon Kim

1:55 pm: Ryan Armour, Byeong-Hun An, and Patrick Rodgers

2:06 pm: Trevor Cone, Brandon Matthews, and Scott Harrington

2:17 pm: Brent Grant, Peter Kuest, Matthias Schmid

Hole 10th

6:50 am: Harry Hall, Adam Long, and Harrison Endycott

7:01 am: Jason Dufner, Russell Knox, Chun An Yu

7:12 am: Aaron Baddeley, Dylan Wu, and David Lingmerth

7:23 am: Stewart Cink, Akshay Bhatia, and Sam Burns

7:34 am: Billy Horschel, Kevin Streelman, Gary Woodland

7:45 am: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, and Adam Scott

7:56 am: Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Moore, Joel Dahmen

8:07 am: J.J. Spaun, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Nick Hardy

8:18 am: Callum Tarren, Thomas Detry, and Beau Hossler

8:29 am: Ben Taylor, Davis Thompson, and Nate Lashley

8:40 am: Matthias Schwab, Cheng Tsung Pan, and Brice Garnett

8:51 am: Ryan Gerard, Nicolai Hojgaard, and Estanislao Goya

9:02 am: Sam Bennett, Carl Yuan, and Ludvig Aberg

12:05 pm: Doc Redman, Paul Haley, and Austin Smotherman

12:16 pm: Scott Piercy, James Hahn, and Andrew Novak

12:27 pm: Patton Kizzire, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Greyson Sigg

12:38 pm: Matt Kuchar, Martin Laird, and Cameron Champ

12:49 pm: Ryan Brehm, Lucas Glover, and Adam Svensson

1 pm: Richy Werenski, Garrick Higgo, and Andrew Landry

1:11 pm: Erik Van Rooyen, Tyler Duncan, and Sungjae Im

1:22 pm: Aaron Rai, Henrik Norlander, and Dylan Frittelli

1:33 pm: Andrew Putnam, Wesley Bryan, Matthew NeSmith

1:44 pm: Alex Smalley, Kelly Kraft, and Will Gordon

1:55 pm: Kyle Reifers, Brian Stuard, and Adam Hadwin

2:06 pm: Trevor Werbylo, Michael Gligic, and Nicholas Lindheim

2:17 pm: Kevin Roy, Kyle Westmoreland, and Joey Lane