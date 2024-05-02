When will Jason Day tee off on Thursday at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024? Defending champion’s tee time explored

Jason Day won The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2023 after carding rounds of 64,69,66 and 62 to finish 23 under par at the TPC Craig Ranch in Texas. The PGA Tour star beat the likes of Si Woo Kim (-22) and Austin Eckroat (-22) to take the victory. He is returning to defend the title this weekend.

Day is set to tee off at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 on Thursday, May 2. The 36-year-old will commence his Texas outing at 8:45 am ET. He will be joined by Sungjae Im and event favorite Jordan Spieth on the 10th tee. The marquee group will follow the pairing of Camilo Villegas, Tom Kim and Mackenzie Hughes.

Jason Day has had a decent start to the 2024 PGA Tour season. The Aussie began his schedule with a T10 finish at The Sentry. Following this, he finished T6 at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and solo-ninth at the Genesis Open. Notably, he finished T35 at The Players Championship and T30 at The Masters.

Coming off the back of a T18 finish at the RBC Heritage, Day is one of the favorites to win The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024. According to SportsLine, the 2015 PGA Championship winner comes into the event with 18-1 odds. Interestingly, he is only bested by Jordan Spieth (12-1) on the odds list.

It’s pertinent to note that The CJ Cup Byron Nelson outing was Day’s only victory last year. It’ll be interesting to see if the 13-time PGA Tour winner can defend his title this weekend.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 round 1 tee times

Day 1 of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 will begin at 7:50 am ET. The pairing of Kevin Chappell, Taylor Pendrith and Kevin Yu will take the first tee.

Listed below are the Thursday tee times for The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 (All times ET):

1st tee

7:50 am - Kevin Chappell, Taylor Pendrith, Kevin Yu

8:01 am - Cody Gribble, Sean O’Hair, Ben Griffin

8:12 am - Wesley Bryan, Nick Watney, Josh Teater

8:23 am - Matt Wallace, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ

8:34 am - Vincent Norrman, Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar

8:45 am - Nico Echavarria, Chez Reavie, Keith Mitchell

8:56 am - Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Matti Schmid

9:07 am - Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu, Robby Shelton

9:18 am - Ben Martin, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren

9:29 am - Zecheng Dou, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda

9:40 am - Jimmy Stagner, Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormack

9:51 am - Ryo Hisatsune, Rico Hoey, Jarred Jeter

10:02 am - Austin Smotherman, Sami Valimaki, Brad Hopfinger

1:00 pm - Jimmy Walker, Alex Smalley, Scott Gutschewski

1:11 pm - Jhonattan Vegas, Beau Hossler, Dylan Wu

1:22 pm - Hayden Buckley, Justin Suh, Harry Hall

1:33 pm - Jake Knapp, Luke List, Adam Schenk

1:44 pm - Stephan Jaegar, Nick Dunlap, Byeong Hun An

1:55 pm - Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Adam Scott

2:06 pm - Kevin Tway, Thomas Detry, Min Woo Lee

2:17 pm - Troy Merritt, Vince Whaley, Andrew Novak

2:28 pm - S.H. Kim, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander

2:39 pm - Ryan Fox, Hayden Springer, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

2:50 pm - Rafael Campos, Alejandro Tosti, Pierceson Coody

3:01 pm - Erik Barnes, Jorge Campillo, Taiga Semikawa

3:12 pm - David Skinns, Parker Coody, Quade Cummins

10th tee

7:50 am - Michael Kim, Alex Noren, Justin Lower

8:01 am - C.T. Pan, Martin Trainer, Greyson Sigg

8:12 am - Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Ben Taylor

8:23 am - Brice Garnett, Tom Hoge, Daniel Berger

8:34 am - Camilo Villegas, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

8:45 am - Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

8:56 am - Mark Hubbard, Matt NeSmith, Doug Ghim

9:07 am - James Hahn, Zac Blair, Taylor Montgomery

9:18 am - Maverick McNealy, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Kohles

9:29 am - Robert MacIntyre, Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn

9:40 am - Jacob Bridgeman, Blaine Hale, Jr., Max McGreevy

9:51 am - Thorbjorn Oleson, WIlson Furr, Peter Kuest

10:02 am - Max Greyserman, Norman Xiong, Kris Kim

1:00 pm - Richy Werenski, Roger Sloan, Carson Young

1:11 pm - Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin, Davis Thompson

1:22 pm - Sung Kang, David Lipsky, Sam Stevens

1:33 pm - Seamus Power, Ryan Brehm, Joel Dahmen

1:44 pm - Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun, Brandt Snedeker

1:55 pm - Davis Riley, Chad Ramey, Zach Johnson

2:06 pm - Bud Cauley, Kelly Kraft, Bronson Burgoon

2:17 pm - Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Ryan Moore

2:28 pm - Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander, Aaron Rai

2:39 pm - Chan Kim, Harrison Endycott, Joe Highsmith

2:50 pm - Nicholas Lindheim, Chandler Phillips, Alexander Bjork

3:01 pm - Ben SIlverman, Kevin Dougherty, David Nyfjall

3:12 pm - Paul Barjon, Tom Whitney, KK Limbhasut

Day 2 tee times for the PGA Tour's The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 will be updated soon.