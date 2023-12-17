When will John Daly and his son tee off at the PNC Championship 2023 on Sunday? Tee times and pairings explored

Golf
By Manjit Kishore Verma
Modified Dec 17, 2023 09:32 GMT
PNC Championship Golf
PNC Championship Golf(image via gettty)

The PNC Championship has officially released the tee timings for Sunday's action, showcasing a lineup of legendary pairings. John Daly and his son, part of Team Daly, will hit the first shot of their round alongside Team Duval at 10:38 a.m. ET.

The PNC Championship 2023 is gearing up for its final day at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. The stakes are high with a substantial total prize pool of $1.085 million.

Sunday Tee timings and pairings at PNC Championship

As the final round of the PNC Championship 2023 approaches, anticipation is building up for a spectacular start to Sunday's play. Team Price and Team Trevino will lead the charge, teeing off at 9:20 a.m. ET, setting the tone for a day filled with golfing excellence.

This dynamic pairing kicks off a sequence of tee times that includes golf legends from various eras, each eager to showcase their skills and make a lasting impact on the tournament leaderboard.

Here are the tee timings for Sunday at PNC Championship 2023 (All Times ET)

  • 9:20 a.m.: Team Price, Team Trevino
  • 9:33 a.m.: Team Harrington, Team Faldo
  • 9:46 a.m.: Team Thomas, Team Furyk
  • 9:59 a.m.: Team Leonard, Team Korda
  • 10:12 a.m.: Team Annika, Team Lehman
  • 10:25 a.m.: Team Cink, Team O’Meara
  • 10:38 a.m.: Team Duval, Team Daly
  • 10:51 a.m.: Team Stricker, Team Woods
  • 11:04 a.m.: Team Singh, Team Goosen
  • 11:17 a.m.: Team Kuchar, Team Langer

Scorecard for the PNC Championship 2023

  • 1. Team Kuchar: -15 (57)
  • T2. Team Langer: -12 (60)
  • T2. Team Singh: -12 (60)
  • T2. Team Goosen: -12 (60)
  • T2. Team Duval: -12 (60)
  • 6. Team Daly: -11 (61)
  • T7. Team Cink: -10 (62)
  • T7. Team O'Meara: -10 (62)
  • T7. Team Annika: -10 (62)
  • T7. Team Lehman: -10 (62)
  • T11. Team Leonard: -8 (64)
  • T11. Team Korda: -8 (64)
  • T11. Team Stricker: -8 (64)
  • T11. Team Woods: -8 (64)
  • T11. Team Thomas: -8 (64)
  • 16. Team Furyk: -6 (66)
  • 17. Team Harrington: -5 (67)
  • T18. Team Faldo: -4 (68)
  • T18. Team Price: -4 (68)
  • 20. Team Trevino: -3 (69)

Fans can easily stream the finale online to watch the exciting final round of the Championship on Sunday. You'll get exclusive coverage from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, giving you a close-up view of the tournament's most crucial moments.

After that, Golf Channel and NBC's coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. ET. It's a straightforward way to enjoy all the action from the final day of the Championship on your favorite streaming device.

