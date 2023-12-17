2023 PNC Championship Sunday tee times and pairings explored

The 2023 PNC Championship is getting ready for its last day at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. The tournament has a total prize pool of $1.085 million. The team that emerges victorious will take home $200,000, while the team that finishes at the bottom will receive $40,000.

Team Kuchar from the USA is leading the pack with an impressive -15 after round one. Tied for second place with a score of -12 are Team Langer (GER), Team Singh (FIJ), Team Goosen (RSA), and Team Duval (USA).

Team Woods is currently tied for the 11th position in the PNC Championship, having delivered an impressive performance with a score of -8 after completing the round at 64 strokes.

Sunday tee times for 2023 PNC Championship (All times ET)

Currently, Team Price stands at T18 on the leaderboard with a score of -4 (68) and will start the tee alongside Team Trevino at 9:20 a.m. Following them, Team Harrington and Team Faldo will tee off at 9:33 a.m., each aiming to make their mark on the leaderboard.

On the other hand, the current leader, Team Kuchar, will kick off the action with a tee time of 11:17 a.m. (ET). Having set an impressive score of -15 (57) in the previous rounds, the team will aim to maintain the momentum and secure victory in the PNC Championship.

9:20 a.m.: Team Price, Team Trevino

9:33 a.m.: Team Harrington, Team Faldo

9:46 a.m.: Team Thomas, Team Furyk

9:59 a.m.: Team Leonard, Team Korda

10:12 a.m.: Team Annika, Team Lehman

10:25 a.m.: Team Cink, Team O’Meara

10:38 a.m.: Team Duval, Team Daly

10:51 a.m.: Team Stricker, Team Woods

11:04 a.m.: Team Singh, Team Goosen

11:17 a.m.: Team Kuchar, Team Langer

Scorecard for the PNC Championship 2023:

1. Team Kuchar: -15 (57)

T2. Team Langer: -12 (60)

T2. Team Singh: -12 (60)

T2. Team Goosen: -12 (60)

T2. Team Duval: -12 (60)

6. Team Daly: -11 (61)

T7. Team Cink: -10 (62)

T7. Team O'Meara: -10 (62)

T7. Team Annika: -10 (62)

T7. Team Lehman: -10 (62)

T11. Team Leonard: -8 (64)

T11. Team Korda: -8 (64)

T11. Team Stricker: -8 (64)

T11. Team Woods: -8 (64)

T11. Team Thomas: -8 (64)

16. Team Furyk: -6 (66)

17. Team Harrington: -5 (67)

T18. Team Faldo: -4 (68)

T18. Team Price: -4 (68)

20. Team Trevino: -3 (69).