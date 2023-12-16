Where did Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, finish at the PNC Championship Day 1?

Day 1 of the 2023 PNC Championship has come to an end, and the pair of Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods is looking stronger than ever. Despite just coming back from a prolonged absence, Woods is looking fit and at the top of his game.

At the end of day 1, the Woods' duo finished T11, with an overall score of 8-under 64. This leaves them with some catching up to do, especially if they want to win the tournament, considering that they are the favorites to do so. It is Matt Kucher and his son Cameron who are currently leading the field, 7 shots ahead of Charlie and Tiger Woods.

Another highlight of the day was that Tiger Woods' daughter, Sam Woods, was on the bag for him. For the Woods', it was a family affair. Speaking about day 1, Woods said via PGA Tour:

“For me to have both my kids inside the ropes like this and participating and playing and being part of the game of golf like this, it couldn't have been more special for me. And I know that we do this a lot at home, needle each other and have a great time. But it was more special to do it in a tournament like this.”

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods left with ground to make up after day 1 of the 2023 PNC Championship

While the first day was a good start for the Woods' duo, they still have some ground to make up in the coming two days. They need to work on their putts as well as their close shot approaches. Speaking about their day, Charlie Woods said:

“I drove the ball really good today. Didn't miss a fairway, and still managed to shoot 8-under. We just suck at putting.”

Following is the leaderboard after day 1 of the 2023 PNC Championship:

-15 Team Kuchar

Team Kuchar -12 Team Langer, Team Singh, Team Goosen, Team Duval

Team Langer, Team Singh, Team Goosen, Team Duval -11 Team Daly

Team Daly -10 Team O'Meara, Team Cink, Team Sorenstam, Team Lehman

Team O'Meara, Team Cink, Team Sorenstam, Team Lehman -8 Team Leonard, Team Korda, Team Stricker, Team Woods, Team Thomas

Team Leonard, Team Korda, Team Stricker, Team Woods, Team Thomas -6 Team Furyk

Team Furyk -5 Team Harrington

Team Harrington -4 Team Faldo, Team Price

Team Faldo, Team Price -3 Team Trevino

Matt Kucher and his son Cameron had a fanstastic round of 57, while defending champions Vijay and Qass Singh sit in joint second.