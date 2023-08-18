When will Jon Rahm tee off at the BMW Championship Round 2? Tee times and pairing explored

Jon Rahm will resume his play at the 2023 BMW Championship with former Masters winner Scottie Scheffler at 11:21 am ET on Friday.

The second round of the tournament will start at 9:26 am ET on Friday. Cam Davis will take the first shot of the day with Cameron Young followed by Eric Cole, who will pair up with Andrew Putnam to resume their play at 9:37 am ET.

The BMW Championship is the second FedEx Cup Playoff event. It is underway at the Olympia Fields Country Club from Thursday to Sunday. The tournament features a stellar field of the top 50 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings after the St.Jude Championship.

It is pertinent to note that the top 30 golfers after the BMW Championship will advance to the final FedEx Cup playoff.

After the inaugural round of the 2023 BMW Championship, Brian Harman topped the leaderboard after carding six birdies and one bogey. He finished in a two-way tie with current World No.2 Rory McIlroy with a score of under five.

The duo will enter the second round with a one-stroke lead over Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark, Chris Kirk, Rickie Fowler, Scottie Scheffler, and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Jon Rahm's performance at the 2023 BMW Championship

The 2023 Masters winner started pretty well at the BMW Championship. In the first round on Thursday, he canned four birdies and two bogeys to finish with a score of 68.

Rahm started the game with a birdie on the first hole and then made two more birdies on the front nine along with one bogey. He sank another birdie and one bogey on the back nine to score 68.

He finished with a total of 2 under par 68 in a six-way tie with Sungjae Im, Harris English, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, and Max Homa for 12th place.

Jon Rahm last played at the 2023 FedEx St.Jude Championship held from August 10 to August 13 at the TPC Southwind in Memphis, where he finished in 37th position in a six-way tie with Brandon Wu, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Stevens, Byeong Hun An, and Adam Svensson.

Rahm played four rounds of 73-67-67-68 to finish with a total of five under par 275. He started the game at the St.Jude Championship on August 10 with a bogey on the first hole.

Rahm made four bogeys, three birdies, and a double bogey to score 73 in the inaugural round followed by five birdies and two bogeys in the second round and six birdies, one bogey, and one double bogey in the third.

Rahm played the last round at St.Jude on Sunday, making five birdies and three bogeys to score 68.

Lucas Glover won last week's event after defeating American golfer Patrick Cantlay in a playoff. Rory McIlroy tied for third place in a two-way tie with Tommy Fleetwood at the St.Jude Championship with a score of under 14.