When will Justin Thomas resume play at Wyndham Championship on Saturday? Golfer's tee times explored

Justin Thomas jumped 47 positions after playing a round of 65 at the 2023 Wyndham Championship on Friday, August 4. He carded four birdies and two bogeys on the front nine of the third round and three birdies on the back nine to settle in T21 position on the leaderboard of this week's PGA Tour event.

Trailing seven strokes behind the leader Russell Henley, Thomas will resume his game at 11:35 am ET with Matt Wallace on the first tee on Saturday, August 5.

The third round of the Wyndham Championship will resume on Saturday at 7:40 am ET with Zechang Dou, who currently sits in the T52 position on the leaderboard, will be taking the first shot of the day. The tournament leader Russell Henley will resume his play along with Billy Horschel at 1:50 pm ET.

It is worth noting that the Wyndham Championship is the final PGA Tour event of the season. Players are vying to finish in the top 70 of the FedExCup standings.

Justin Thomas missed the cut at last week's event, and the Wyndham Championship is now his only chance to make the Playoffs. He struggled with his game on Thursday, making two birdies and two bogeys, but swiftly recovered in the second round.

Thomas is attempting to finish in the top 70 of the FedExCup standings in order to qualify for the Playoffs.

Wyndham Championship Saturday tee times

Here are the tee times for the third round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship:

7:40 a.m. Zecheng Dou

7:45 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Sam Bennett

7:55 a.m.: Sam Ryder, David Lipsky

8:05 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun

8:15 a.m.: Sam Burns, Chez Reavie

8:25 a.m.: Matti Schmid, Dylan Wu

8:35 a.m.: Michael Gligic, Nicholas Lindheim

8:45 a.m.: Matt NeSmith, Adam Schenk

8:55 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Wesley Bryan

9:05 a.m.: Vincent Norrman, Alex Noren

9:15 a.m.: Martin Laird, Harris English

9:30 a.m.: Doug Ghim, Scott Piercy

9:40 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Thomas Detry

9:10 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Joel Dahmen

10 a.m.: Jim Herman, Gary Woodland

10:10 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Michael Kim

10:20 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ryan Brehm

10:30 a.m.: Carl Yuan, Austin Smotherman

10:40 a.m.: Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings

10:50 a.m.: Kyle Westmoreland, Adam Scott

11 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson

11:10 a.m.: Greyson Sigg, Carson Young

11:25 a.m.: Nick Hardy, Charley Hoffman

11:35 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Matt Wallace

11:45 a.m.: Kelly Kraft, Peter Kuest

11:55 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Luke Donald

12:05 p.m.: Richy Werenski, Cam Davis

12:15 p.m.: Max McGreevy, Nicolai Hojgaard

12:25 p.m.: Nate Lashley, Davis Thompson

12:35 p.m.: Eric Cole, Robert Streb

12:45 p.m.: Tyler Duncan, Chesson Hadley

12:55 p.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Andrew Novak

1:10 p.m.: Troy Merritt, Brandon Wu

1:20 p.m.: Ludvig Aberg, J.T. Poston

1:30 p.m.: Byeong Hun An, Brendon Todd

1:40 p.m.: Adam Svensson, Lucas Glover

1:50 p.m.: Russell Henley, Billy Horschel

*All-Time in ET