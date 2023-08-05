When will Justin Thomas resume play at Wyndham Championship on Saturday? Golfer's tee times explored

Justin Thomas jumped 47 positions after playing a round of 65 at the 2023 Wyndham Championship on Friday, August 4. He carded four birdies and two bogeys on the front nine of the third round and three birdies on the back nine to settle in T21 position on the leaderboard of this week's PGA Tour event.
Trailing seven strokes behind the leader Russell Henley, Thomas will resume his game at 11:35 am ET with Matt Wallace on the first tee on Saturday, August 5.
The third round of the Wyndham Championship will resume on Saturday at 7:40 am ET with Zechang Dou, who currently sits in the T52 position on the leaderboard, will be taking the first shot of the day. The tournament leader Russell Henley will resume his play along with Billy Horschel at 1:50 pm ET.
It is worth noting that the Wyndham Championship is the final PGA Tour event of the season. Players are vying to finish in the top 70 of the FedExCup standings.
Justin Thomas missed the cut at last week's event, and the Wyndham Championship is now his only chance to make the Playoffs. He struggled with his game on Thursday, making two birdies and two bogeys, but swiftly recovered in the second round.
Thomas is attempting to finish in the top 70 of the FedExCup standings in order to qualify for the Playoffs.
Wyndham Championship Saturday tee times
Here are the tee times for the third round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship:
- 7:40 a.m. Zecheng Dou
- 7:45 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Sam Bennett
- 7:55 a.m.: Sam Ryder, David Lipsky
- 8:05 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun
- 8:15 a.m.: Sam Burns, Chez Reavie
- 8:25 a.m.: Matti Schmid, Dylan Wu
- 8:35 a.m.: Michael Gligic, Nicholas Lindheim
- 8:45 a.m.: Matt NeSmith, Adam Schenk
- 8:55 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Wesley Bryan
- 9:05 a.m.: Vincent Norrman, Alex Noren
- 9:15 a.m.: Martin Laird, Harris English
- 9:30 a.m.: Doug Ghim, Scott Piercy
- 9:40 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Thomas Detry
- 9:10 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Joel Dahmen
- 10 a.m.: Jim Herman, Gary Woodland
- 10:10 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Michael Kim
- 10:20 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ryan Brehm
- 10:30 a.m.: Carl Yuan, Austin Smotherman
- 10:40 a.m.: Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings
- 10:50 a.m.: Kyle Westmoreland, Adam Scott
- 11 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson
- 11:10 a.m.: Greyson Sigg, Carson Young
- 11:25 a.m.: Nick Hardy, Charley Hoffman
- 11:35 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Matt Wallace
- 11:45 a.m.: Kelly Kraft, Peter Kuest
- 11:55 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Luke Donald
- 12:05 p.m.: Richy Werenski, Cam Davis
- 12:15 p.m.: Max McGreevy, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 12:25 p.m.: Nate Lashley, Davis Thompson
- 12:35 p.m.: Eric Cole, Robert Streb
- 12:45 p.m.: Tyler Duncan, Chesson Hadley
- 12:55 p.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Andrew Novak
- 1:10 p.m.: Troy Merritt, Brandon Wu
- 1:20 p.m.: Ludvig Aberg, J.T. Poston
- 1:30 p.m.: Byeong Hun An, Brendon Todd
- 1:40 p.m.: Adam Svensson, Lucas Glover
- 1:50 p.m.: Russell Henley, Billy Horschel
*All-Time in ET