When will leader Nick Dunlap tee off on Sunday at The American Express 2024? Golfer's tee time explored

Amateur golfer Nick Dunlap will tee off for the final round of The American Express 2024 on Sunday, January 21 at PGA West-Pete Dye Stadium Course at 2:02 p.m. ET with Sam Burns and Justin Thomas on the first tee hole.

Dunlap topped the leaderboard of the PGA Tour event, shooting a round of 60 on Saturday. He finished in the tie for third place following the first two rounds of the tournament and played a bogey-free round of 12-under 60 on Saturday to top the leaderboard with a total score of 27-under.

Nick Dunlap is in contention to win The American Express 2024 as an amateur player. It's interesting to note that if he prevails, he will be the first amateur golfer to win on the PGA Tour since 1991.

Nick Dunlap shot two bogey-free rounds at The American Express. After making seven birdies in the second round, he finished in a tie for third place with a score of 65. He fired another round devoid of bogeys in the tournament's third round. On Saturday, he recorded ten birdies and an eagle, jumping two spots to take the lead on the tournament leaderboard.

He opened the Saturday round with a birdie on the 11th hole and proceeded to make four more straight before adding two more on the 16th and 17th holes. He made four birdies on the back nine to score 60 and top the leaderboard.

The American Express 2024 Sunday tee times

Golfers will tee off for The American Express 2024 on Sunday, January 21 at 11:50 a.m. ET, with Alex Smalley, Min Woo Lee and Erik Barnes taking the first shot of the day on the first tee hole. Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon and Greyson Sigg will tee off on the tenth hole at 11:50 a.m. ET at Stadium Dye Course.

Here are the tee times of the final round of The American Express 2024 (all-time in ET):

Tee No. 1

11:50 a.m. – Alex Smalley, Min Woo Lee, Erik Barnes

12:02 p.m. – Will Gordon, Max Greyserman, Zac Blair

12:14 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Tyler Duncan, Vince Whaley

12:26 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Ryo Hisatsune, Joe Highsmith

12:38 p.m. – Bronson Burgoon, Justin Lower, Harrison Endycott

12:50 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Chan Kim, Alex Noren

1:02 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Zach Johnson, Ben Martin

1:14 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Alexander Björk, Sungjae Im

1:26 p.m. – Jimmy Stanger, Patrick Cantlay, Michael Kim

1:38 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, J.T. Poston, Xander Schauffele

1:50 p.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Si Woo Kim

2:02 p.m. – Nick Dunlap (a), Sam Burns, Justin Thomas

Tee No. 10

11:50 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon, Greyson Sigg

12:02 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge

12:14 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Carson Young, Nico Echavarria

12:26 p.m. – Will Zalatoris, Erik van Rooyen, Mark Hubbard

12:38 p.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Tony Finau, Jason Day

12:50 p.m. – Yuxin Lin, Chesson Hadley, Sam Ryder

1:02 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Chez Reavie, Matt NeSmith

1:14 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Daniel Berger, K.H. Lee

1:26 p.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Chandler Phillips, Sam Stevens

1:38 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Lanto Griffin

1:50 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Ben Kohles