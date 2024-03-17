When will leader Xander Schauffele tee off at the Final Round of The Players Championship 2024?

Xander Schauffele will begin the final round of the 2024 Players Championship on Sunday, March 17, at the TPC Sawgrass's Stadium Course in Florida. The last round is scheduled to commence at 7:35 a.m. ET, with Seamus Power taking the first shot of the day.

Schauffele, who led the leaderboard after the third round, is set to tee off for the finale at 1:40 p.m. ET. He will be paired with Wyndham Clark for Sunday's round.

Initially topping the leaderboard following the first round on Thursday, March 14, Xander Schauffele encountered difficulties in the second round, slipping to second position. However, he bounced back admirably, shooting a bogey-free 65 on Saturday to reclaim the lead.

Heading into the third round, Schauffele trailed leader Wyndham Clark by four strokes. His exceptional performance on Saturday, marked by seven birdies, enabled him to overcome this deficit and top the leaderboard.

As a result, Clark fell to second position, followed by Brian Harman. Matt Fitzpatrick settled in a tie for fourth place alongside Maverick McNealy.

The Players Championship 2024 final-round tee times

Here are the tee times of the final round of The Players Championship 2024 (all-time in ET):

7:35 a.m. – Seamus Power

7:40 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Grayson Murray

7:49 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Max Homa

7:58 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Thomas Detry

8:07 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee

8:16 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Andrew Putnam

8:25 a.m. – Ben Martin, Tyler Duncan

8:35 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Harris English

8:45 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Shane Lowry

8:55 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Jimmy Stanger

9:05 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Adam Scott

9:20 a.m. – Martin Laird, Zac Blair

9:30 a.m. – Cameron Young, Ryan Moore

9:40 a.m. – Dylan Wu, Kurt Kitayama

9:50 a.m. – Sami Valimaki, Mackenzie Hughes

10:00 a.m. – Tom Hoge, David Lipsky

10:10 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Chris Kirk

10:20 a.m. – Alex Noren, Chan Kim

10:30 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood

10:40 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Jake Knapp

10:50 a.m. – Jason Day, Nick Taylor

11:05 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Collin Morikawa

11:15 a.m. – Brice Garnett, Tony Finau

11:25 a.m. – Sam Ryder, Corey Conners

11:35 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

11:45 a.m. – Matti Schmid, Peter Malnati

11:55 a.m. – Matt NeSmith, Sepp Straka

12:05 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Austin Eckroat

12:15 p.m. – Sam Burns, Adam Schenk

12:25 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, C.T. Pan

12:35 p.m. – Ludvig Aberg, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:50 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Doug Ghim

1:00 p.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Hideki Matsuyama

1:10 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Nate Lashley

1:20 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala

1:30 p.m. – Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy

1:40 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark