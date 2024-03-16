Can Wyndham Clark win The Players Championship 2024? Golfer's position and odds explored

Wyndham Clark is in contention to win The Players Championship 2024. The PGA Tour event commenced on Thursday, March 14, and saw its second round on Friday, March 15, but the play was suspended. However, after the semi-finished second round, Clark surged into the lead with a score of under 14. He had a four-stroke lead in the game.

The American has been in incredible form, highlighted by his impressive victory at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event. Additionally, he secured a second-place finish at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

According to Independent Betting, Clark is the expert favorite to win this week, with odds of 15/8.

Here are the top 5 favourite bets for the week:

Wyndham Clark: 15/8

Scottie Schaeffer: 5/1

Xander Schauffele: 5/1

Nick Taylor: 12/1

Matt Fitzpatrick: 14/1

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler has also been in incredible form. Following Friday's round, he finished in a tie for sixth place with a score of under 8. Scheffler shot two rounds of 67 and 69.

Xander Schauffele, on the other hand, topped the leaderboard of The Players Championship following the tournament's first round on Thursday, March 14. However, he slipped down to second place after the second round. He finished in a tie for second place with Nick Taylor.

Matt Fitzpatrick settled in a tie for fourth place with Maverick McNealy with a score of under 9.

A quick recap of Wyndham Clark's performance at The Players Championship

Wyndham Clark has been impressive in the first two rounds of The Players Championship 2024. He topped the leaderboard with a score of under 14 on Friday.

Clark started his game on Thursday, March 14, with two back-to-back birdies on the first two holes. He shot a bogey on the fourth hole and a birdie on the next.

Clark added another birdie on the seventh hole and fired four birdies on the back nine. The American carded a birdie on the 12th hole and three consecutive birdies from the 15th to the 17th. He took the lead in the game in a tie with Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy after the first round.

Wyndham Clark started the second round of The Players Championship on the tenth hole and made a birdie on the 11th. He made his only bogey of the round on the 14th and then shot a birdie on the 17th hole.

He added four back-to-back birdies from the first to fourth holes and then added two more birdies on the back nine to settle for a score of 7-under 65 and extended his lead after 36 holes.

Meanwhile, the other two first-round leaders struggled in the second round and slipped on the leaderboard. Schauffele shot 69 on Friday and settled in a tie for second place.

In contrast, McIlroy shot 73 and slipped down 13 positions to finish in a tie for 14th place with Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Chris Kirk Taylor Montgomery, Jason Day, Sepp Straka and Nate Lashley.