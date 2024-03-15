Wyndham Clark could be on his way to win The Players Championship according to this stunning stat

2024 marked The Players Championship's 50th anniversary with the tournament featuring some of the world's finest golfers hitting the course. Wyndham Clark shared the lead at the end of day 1 alongside Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy.

Clark also kicked off his second round on an extremely strong note. He finished his day with a score of 7 under par and an overall score of 14 under par after 36 holes.

According to Justin Ray via X (formerly Twitter), the golfers with the best scores at TPC Sawgrass after 36 holes have typically gone on to win the tournament, suggesting that it might be Clark's opportunity this year.

2016 Jason Day, -15 (Won)

2018 Webb Simpson, -15 (Won)

1994 Greg Norman, -14 (Won).

Day 1 leaderboard of The Players Championship ft. Wyndham Clark

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion at The Players Championships this year. He is also the favorite to win the event. However, at the end of day 1, he stood in T6, while Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark took the joint lead.

Here's the leaderboard for Day 1 of The Players Championship:

T1 - Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark: 65

T4 - Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick: 66

T6 - Tom Hoge, Jason Day, Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler, Tyler Duncan, Maverick McNealy, Jimmy Stanger: 67

13th - Taylor Montgomery, Michael Kim, Sepp Straka, Nate Lashley, Matti Schmid, Mark Hubbard, Max Homa, Corey Conners, Chris Kirk: 68

22nd - Christian Bezuidenhout, Lee Hodges, Emiliano Grillo, C.T. Pan, Ryan Fox, Byeong Hun An, Keith Mitchell, Dylan Wu, Hideki Matsuyama, J.T. Poston, Harris English, Tony Finau, Luke List, Andrew Putnam: 69

37th - Ryan Moore, Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Sungjae Im, Martin Laird, Ryo Hisatsune, Peter Malnati, Alex Smalley, Sam Ryder, Matthieu Pavon, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala, Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, David Skinns: 70

56th - Carson Young, Aaron Rai, Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Adam Schenk, Brice Garnett, Billy Horschel, Erik van Rooyen, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander, Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Beau Hossler, Denny McCarthy, Jake Knapp, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry, Austin Eckroat: 71.

The projected cutline for The Players Championship is -1. Wyndham Clark is leading in the middle of round 2, with Matt Fitzpatrick and Maverick McNealy tied for second place.