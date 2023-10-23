When will LIV Golf return to action next? Series’ upcoming schedule explored

LIV Golf concluded its second season on Sunday, October 22 at the Trump Doral Golf Club and will now only return to action in 2024. The Saudi circuit has not revealed its schedule for the next season yet but if it returns in 2024, probably the tournament will begin in February just like it did in 2023.
Following its merger with the PGA Tour earlier this year, LIV Golf has a difficult future. The US government's approval of the merger could result in a number of different outcomes.
In 2024, the Saudi circuit may announce joint events with the PGA Tour, or it may potentially cease to exist. However, there hasn't been any news regarding upcoming LIV Golf competitions.
Following the controversial merger of the DP World Tour, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, whose final hearing may occur in December, may only decide the specifics of the upcoming competition.
Despite the lack of an official schedule of the LIV golf for the 2024 season, the players are confident that they will return next year. Speaking about the LIV Golf's future, Phil Mickelson said:
“I’ve been fielding calls, as we all have, from players that are agents to PGA Tour players, to DP World Tour players that want to come over."
2023 LIV Golf results
Here are the results of all tournaments of the 2023 LIV Golf:
Mayakoba
- Date: Feb. 24-26
- Venue: El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico
- Individual Winner: Charles Howell
- Team Champion: Crushers GC
- Team Members: Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri
Tucson
- Date: March 17-19
- Venue: The Gallery Golf Club, Tucson, Arizona
- Individual Winner: Danny Lee
- Team Champion: Fireballs GC
- Team Members: Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Sergio Garcia, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
Orlando
- Date: March 31-April 2
- Venue: Orange County National (Crooked Cat), Orlando, Florida
- Individual Winner: Brooks Koepka
- Team Champion: Torque GC
- Team Members: Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, David Puig
Adelaide
- Date: April 21-23
- Venue: The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia
- Individual Winner: Talor Gooch
- Team Champion: 4Aces GC
- Team members: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein
Singapore
- Date: April 28-30
- Venue: Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course), Singapore
- Individual Winner: Talor Gooch
- Team Champion: RangeGoats GC
- Team Members: Talor Gooch, Bubba Watson, Thomas Pieters, Varner III
Oklahoma
- Date: May 12-14
- Venue: Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
- Individual Winner: Dustin Johnson
- Team Champion: Stinger GC
- Team Members: Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester
DC
- Date: May 26-28
- Venue: Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C.
- Individual Winner: Harold Varner III
- Team Champion: Torque GC
- Team Members: David Puig, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann
Valderrama
- Date: June 30-July 2
- Venue: Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain
- Individual Winner: Talor Gooch
- Team Champion: Torque GC
- Team Members: David Puig, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann
London
- Date: July 7-9
- Venue: Centurion Club, London, England
- Individual Winner: Cameron Smith
- Team Champion: 4Aces
- Team Members: Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein
Greenbrier
- Date: Aug. 4-6
- Venue: The Old White Course, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
- Individual Winner: Bryson DeChambeau
- Team Champion: Torque GC
- Team Members: David Puig, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann
Bedminster
- Date: Aug. 11-13
- Venue: Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey
- Individual Winner: Cameron Smith
- Team Champion: Ripper GC
- Team Members: Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan
Chicago
- Date: Sept. 22-24
- Venue: Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, Illinois
- Individual Winner: Bryson DeChambeau,
- Team Champion: Crushers GC
- Team Members: Bryson DeChambeau, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III, Paul Casey
Jeddah
- Date: Oct. 13-15
- Venue: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
- Individual Winner: Brooks Koepka
- Team Champion: Fireballs GC
- Team Members: Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, Carlos Ortiz
Miami
- Date: Oct. 20-22
- Venue: Trump National Doral, Miami, Florida
- Team Champion: Crushers GC
- Team Members: Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri