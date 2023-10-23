When will LIV Golf return to action next? Series’ upcoming schedule explored

LIV Golf concluded its second season on Sunday, October 22 at the Trump Doral Golf Club and will now only return to action in 2024. The Saudi circuit has not revealed its schedule for the next season yet but if it returns in 2024, probably the tournament will begin in February just like it did in 2023.

Following its merger with the PGA Tour earlier this year, LIV Golf has a difficult future. The US government's approval of the merger could result in a number of different outcomes.

In 2024, the Saudi circuit may announce joint events with the PGA Tour, or it may potentially cease to exist. However, there hasn't been any news regarding upcoming LIV Golf competitions.

Following the controversial merger of the DP World Tour, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, whose final hearing may occur in December, may only decide the specifics of the upcoming competition.

Despite the lack of an official schedule of the LIV golf for the 2024 season, the players are confident that they will return next year. Speaking about the LIV Golf's future, Phil Mickelson said:

“I’ve been fielding calls, as we all have, from players that are agents to PGA Tour players, to DP World Tour players that want to come over."

2023 LIV Golf results

Here are the results of all tournaments of the 2023 LIV Golf:

Mayakoba

Date: Feb. 24-26

Venue: El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico

Individual Winner: Charles Howell

Team Champion: Crushers GC

Team Members: Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

Tucson

Date: March 17-19

Venue: The Gallery Golf Club, Tucson, Arizona

Individual Winner: Danny Lee

Team Champion: Fireballs GC

Team Members: Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Sergio Garcia, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

Orlando

Date: March 31-April 2

Venue: Orange County National (Crooked Cat), Orlando, Florida

Individual Winner: Brooks Koepka

Team Champion: Torque GC

Team Members: Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, David Puig

Adelaide

Date: April 21-23

Venue: The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

Individual Winner: Talor Gooch

Team Champion: 4Aces GC

Team members: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein

Singapore

Date: April 28-30

Venue: Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course), Singapore

Individual Winner: Talor Gooch

Team Champion: RangeGoats GC

Team Members: Talor Gooch, Bubba Watson, Thomas Pieters, Varner III

Oklahoma

Date: May 12-14

Venue: Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Individual Winner: Dustin Johnson

Team Champion: Stinger GC

Team Members: Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester

DC

Date: May 26-28

Venue: Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C.

Individual Winner: Harold Varner III

Team Champion: Torque GC

Team Members: David Puig, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann

Valderrama

Date: June 30-July 2

Venue: Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain

Individual Winner: Talor Gooch

Team Champion: Torque GC

Team Members: David Puig, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann

London

Date: July 7-9

Venue: Centurion Club, London, England

Individual Winner: Cameron Smith

Team Champion: 4Aces

Team Members: Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein

Greenbrier

Date: Aug. 4-6

Venue: The Old White Course, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Individual Winner: Bryson DeChambeau

Team Champion: Torque GC

Team Members: David Puig, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann

Bedminster

Date: Aug. 11-13

Venue: Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey

Individual Winner: Cameron Smith

Team Champion: Ripper GC

Team Members: Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan

Chicago

Date: Sept. 22-24

Venue: Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, Illinois

Individual Winner: Bryson DeChambeau,

Team Champion: Crushers GC

Team Members: Bryson DeChambeau, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III, Paul Casey

Jeddah

Date: Oct. 13-15

Venue: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Individual Winner: Brooks Koepka

Team Champion: Fireballs GC

Team Members: Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, Carlos Ortiz

Miami

Date: Oct. 20-22

Venue: Trump National Doral, Miami, Florida

Team Champion: Crushers GC

Team Members: Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri