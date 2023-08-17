When will Lucas Glover tee off at the 2023 BMW Championship? FedEx St. Jude Championship winner’s tee time explored

Lucas Glover, who has two back-to-back events in the last two weeks, sets his eyes to complete a winning hat-trick at this week's BMW Championship. The American professional golfer will tee off at the second playoff of the FedEx Cup on Thursday at 11:10 am ET with 2023 Scottish Open winner Rory McIlroy.

The tournament features a star-packed field of 50 players and has a purse of $20 million. The first round of the BMW Championship is slated to start on Thursday at 9:26 am ET with Brendon Todd and JT Poston starting the game.

Adam Svensson starts next at the Olympia Field Country Club with Matt Fitzpatrick at 9:37 am ET followed by Adam Hadwin and Byeong-Hun An.

Jordan Spieth will pair up with Sung-Jae Im to start their game at 10:10 am ET while 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman will tee off at 11:21 am ET with Tommy Fleetwood.

The former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will be joined by Tom Hoge and 2023 US Open winner Wyndham Clark will tee off at 1:27 am ET with Viktor Hovland, followed by Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler. The BMW Championship will have its final round on Sunday.

"I could figure this putting thing"- Lucas Glover opens about his game ahead of the 2023 BMW Championship

Glover won the FedEx St.Jude Championship after defeating Patrick Cantlay in an incredible playoff last Sunday. He had struggled with his game for a while before winning the Wyndham Championship at the beginning of August.

Lucas Glover opened up about his game on Wednesday during a pre-tournament press conference.

"I can honestly say I never thought I wouldn't win again. I didn't think it would be two in a row. I didn't know if it would be a FedEx event. But I never thought I wouldn't win again.I've always said, if it gets to that point, it is probably time to hang them up. But I just news if I could figure this putting thing out that I'd be right back where I wanted to be," he said.

The American golfer worked on his putting techniques and improved them in the last few tournaments. In his last six outings, he finished five times in the top 10, including two victories. His putter game proved to be a weapon in tournaments.

"I'd always been a streaky putter. When I putted well, I played well. When I putted poorly, I played okay. But the nervy, yippy stuff didn't start for three or four years until after the (2009) U.S. Open. Did I make them all? No. But it wasn't because of the yips. It was always probably the weakest part of my game but not to the extent that it has been the last 10 years, had been the last 10 years," Glover said about his putter.

After the final of the BMW Championship on Sunday, the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings will qualify for the Tour Championship.