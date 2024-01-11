When will Matt Fitzpatrick tee off on Thursday at the Sony Open in Hawaii? Tee times and pairing explored

Matt Fitzpatrick returns to the greens this week with the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. The Englishman, who finished T14 at last week’s The Sentry, will tee off at 12:50 pm ET on Thursday, January 11. The 2022 US Open champion will take the first tee alongside experienced PGA Tour stars Brian Harman and Justin Rose.

The Sony Open, being played at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, features a 144-player field. World No. 8 Fitzpatrick is the highest-ranked player in the field, which features 20 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking as its top contenders. The 29-year-old will go up against the rest of the field for the $7.9 million prize purse.

Despite being the top-ranked golfer, Fitzpatrick isn’t a clear favorite to win this weekend. According to SportsLine, 24-year-old Ludvig Aberg is the top pick to win the Sony Open. The young Swede comes into the event with 12-1 odds. Meanwhile, two-time PGA Tour winner Matt follows him on the list with 16-1 odds.

With a stacked field featuring the likes of Brian Harman, Tyrrell Hatton and last week’s The Sentry winner Chris Kirk, it’ll be interesting to see how Matt finishes the Sony Open weekend in Honolulu.

The 2024 Sony Open Round 1 tee times

Listed below are the Saturday tee times for the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii (All times ET):

1st tee

12:10 pm - Denny McCarthy, Alex Noren, Taylor Montgomery

12:20 pm - Aaron Rai, Callum Tarre, Austin Eckroat

12:30 pm - Tyler Duncan, Patrick Rodgers, Tyler McCumber

12:40 pm - Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ, Zach Johnson

12:50 pm - Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, Patton Kizzire

1:00 pm - K.H. Lee, J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey

1:10 pm - Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson, Andrew Putnam

1:20 pm - Russell Henley, Billy Horschel, Ryan Brehm

1:30 pm - Lanto Griffin, Grayson Murray, Matti Schmid

1:40 pm - Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb, Peter Malnati

1:50 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

2:00 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Sami Valimaki, Taiga Semikawa

4:50 pm - Troy Merritt, Robby Shelton, Ben Taylor

5:00 pm - Ben Martin, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett

5:10 pm - Garrick Higgo, Mark Hubbard, Will Gordon

5:20 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Stewart Cink, Brandt Snedeker

5:30 pm - Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Eric Cole

5:40 pm - Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

5:50 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Davis Riley, Matt Kuchar

6:00 pm - Cam Davis, David Lingmerth, Justin Suh

6:10 pm - Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Harry Hall

6:20 pm - Vince Whaley, Chandler Phillips, Hunter Larson

6:30 pm - Ben Kohles, Alexander Björk, Aguri Iwasaki

6:40 pm - Norman Xiong, Jimmy Stanger, Blaze Akana (a)

10th tee

12:10 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Charley Hoffman, Tyson Alexander

12:20 pm - Kevin Streelman, Maverick McNealy, Davis Thompson

12:30 pm - Byeong Hun An, Zac Blair, Andrew Novak

12:40 pm - Kevin Kisner, Tyrrell Hatton, Gary Woodland

12:50 pm - Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

1:00 pm - Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama

1:10 pm - Nick Taylor, Nico Echavarria, Brendon Todd

1:20 pm - Ryan Palmer, Carson Young, Kevin Yu

1:30 pm - Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore, Matt NeSmith

1:40 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Alex Smalley, Doug Ghim

1:50 pm - Ben Silverman, Matthieu Pavon, Yuto Katsuragawa

2:00 pm - Paul Barjon, David Skinns, Kensei Hirata

4:50 pm - David Lipsky, Ben Griffin, Justin Lower

5:00 pm - Hayden Buckley, Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim

5:10 pm - Martin Laird, Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan

5:20 pm - J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge, Adam Hadwin

5:30 pm - Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson, Scott Stallings

5:40 pm - Seamus Power, Chez Reavie, Harris English

5:50 pm - Camilo Villegas, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners

6:00 pm - Taylor Pendrith, Sam Stevens, Dylan Wu

6:10 pm - Martin Trainer, Josh Teater, Carl Yuan

6:20 pm - Chan Kim, Ryo Hisatsune, Pierceson Coody

6:30 pm - Jake Knapp, Max Greyserman, Takumi Kanaya

6:40 pm - Jacob Bridgeman, Parker Coody, Rintaro Nakano (a)

The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii Round 2 tee times will be updated after Thursday’s play.