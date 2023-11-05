When will Matt Kuchar tee off at the 2023 WWT Championship? Sunday tee time explored

Matt Kuchar will tee off for the final round of the 2023 World Wide Technology on Sunday, November 5 at 12:42 p.m. ET. He will tee off with Camilo Villegas and Erik van Rooyen on the first hole.

Kuchar was very impressive with his game throughout the three rounds of the World Wide Technology Championship. He played the first round of 65 followed by the other two rounds of 65 and 67.

He started the game with a birdie on the first hole of the opening round followed by a bogey before carding a birdie on the third hole. He made four birdies and one bogey on the front nine and four birdies to score 65. He made four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine to score 65.

In the third round on Saturday, November 4, Kuchar made an ace on the first hole and two back-to-back birdies followed by a bogey and a birdie on the fifth. He made three consecutive birdies from the seventh to the ninth holes and made three more birdies on the back nine along with one double bogey and a bogey to score 67. Matt Kuchar settled for a score of under 19 after playing three rounds of 65-65-67.

The final round of the 2023 World Wide Technology start at 10:30 a.m. ET with James Hahn, Nick Hardy and Ryan Moore teeing off on the first hole while Robby Shelton, Max McGreevy and Richy Werenski started the game on the tenth hole.

"I'm in a good spot"- Matt Kuchar talks about his performance at the 2023 World Wide Technology

Kuchar is in form these days and looking forward to breaking his three-year winless streak at this week's WWT Championship. Following three rounds of the PGA Tour event, Kuchar finished in a two-way tie with Camilo Villegas. They have a one-stroke lead over Erik van Rooyen.

Speaking about his performance, Kuchar said (via Planet Sport):

"It's golf... every hole has the same value, the same importance to it. I shoot five under and you could look at it multiple different ways. I shot five under today, played really good golf. I really like the state of my game, so here I am."

He went on to speak about the final round and said he was excited to play in the tournament.

"I'm pretty good at letting that stuff roll off my back. I let that one roll off my back and am going to try to play some good golf tomorrow. All in all, I still feel like I'm playing really good golf. Certainly would love to be six shots clear of where I am at the moment, but I'm in a good spot and certainly excited for tomorrow," he added.

Having turned professional in 2000, Kuchar has won 18 events in his career so far. He has won nine PGA Tour competitions. His last victory was recorded at the Sony Open in Hawaii when he registered a four-stroke lead over Andrew Putnam in 2019.