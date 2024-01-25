When will Patrick Cantlay tee off on Thursday at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open? Golfer’s tee times explored

Patrick Cantlay shot 65 in the opening round of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. The 31-year-old golfer finished T2 alongside Ryo Hisatsune, who also shot 65, after 18 holes. The duo trailed leader Kevin Yu, who shot a bogey-free, 8-under 64 to take a one-shot lead at the Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Cantlay will return to the greens on Thursday for the second round. The World No. 6 will take the first tee of day 2 at 1:18 pm ET at the South Course alongside Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala. Coming off the back of T52 at The American Express last week, Cantlay will be eyeing to hold onto the top-3 position on day 2.

Expand Tweet

Regarding his round 1 performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, Cantlay noted that the key was to play well on the three par 5s. However, he three-putted No. 17 for par and later dubbed it “kind of a bummer.” Notably, his only bogey on Wednesday came on the par-3 No. 3.

Reflecting on his outing at the Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Cantlay said, as quoted by the PGATOUR.com:

“I hit the ball very solid, played from the fairway a lot, which really gave me a lot of opportunities to make birdie today. When the rough is as wet as it is, it makes it more difficult. It’s harder to get the golf ball to go because the water gets in the way. But the rough is classically long here.

“There’s definitely a penalty for missing the fairway and, like I said, today I played a lot from the fairway so I hope to keep that up.”

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that Cantlay came into the Farmers Insurance Open as a favorite. According to SportsLine, the golfer had 10-1 odds, only second to Xander Schauffele.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open Round 2 tee times

Listed below are the Thursday tee times for the Farmers Insurance Open (All times ET):

1st tee

11:50 am - Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Harry Hall

12:01 pm - Nate Lashley, Jhonattan Vegas, Davis Thompson

12:12 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Smalley, Ben Griffin

12:23 pm - Nick Hardy, Chad Ramey, Gary Woodland

12:34 pm - Davis Riley, Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen

12:45 pm - Pierceson Coody, Alexander Bjork, Ryan McCormick

12:56 pm - Will Gordon, Vince Whaley, Nicolai Hojgaard

1:07 pm - Lanto Griffin, Taylor Pendrith, Austin Eckroat

1:18 pm - Peter Malnati, Josh Teater, Erik Barnes

1:29 pm - Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker

1:40 pm - Will Zalatoris, Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ

1:51 pm - David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Norman Xiong

2:02 pm - Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn

10th tee

11:50 am - Patrick Rodgers, Zac Blair, Robby Shelton

12:01 pm - Garrick Higgo, Nick Watney, David Lipsky

12:12 pm - Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Sungjae Im

12:23 pm - Tony Finau, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele

12:34 pm - Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee

12:45 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos

12:56 pm - Charley Hoffman, Roger Sloan, Greyson Sigg

1:07 pm - Martin Laird, Dylan Wu, Matti Schmid

1:18 pm - Ben Martin, Stephan Jaeger, Hayden Buckley

1:29 pm - Ryan Brehm, Francesco Molinari, Adam Schenk

1:40 pm - Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings

1:51 pm - Joe Highsmith, Kevin Dougherty, Taiga Semikawa

2:02 pm - Chan Kim, Tom Whitney, Mac Meissner

South Course

1st tee

11:50 am - Troy Merritt, Thomas Detry, Kevin Yu

12:01 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Sam Ryder

12:12 pm - Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer

12:23 pm - Vincent Norrman, Nico Echavarria, J.B. Holmes

12:34 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp, Michael Block

12:45 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Nicholas Lindheim

12:56 pm - Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor, Andrew Novak

1:07 pm - Scott Gutschewski, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander

1:18 pm - Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay

1:29 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama

1:40 pm - Sepp Straka, Harris English, Shane Lowry

1:51 pm - Sami Valimaki, Blaine Hale, Jr., Marcus Byrd

2:02 pm - Harrison Endycott, Rico Hoey, Raul Pereda

10th tee

11:50 am - Kevin Streelman, Eric Cole, Sam Stevens

12:01 pm - Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, Justin Suh

12:12 pm - Aaron Rai, Taylor Montgomery, Ben Kohles

12:23 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Billy Horschel, K.H. Lee

12:34 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Max Greyserman, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

12:45 pm - Chris Gotterup, Wilson Furr, Cameron Sisk

12:56 pm - Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower, Ryan Fox

1:07 pm - Ryan Moore, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren

1:18 pm - Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young

1:29 pm - J.J. Spaun, Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger

1:40 pm - Lee Hodges, Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell

1:51 pm - Jimmy Stanger, Chandler Phillips, Parker Coody

2:02 pm - Victor Perez, Ryo Hisatsune

The PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open Saturday tee times will be updated after Friday’s play.