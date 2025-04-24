Rickie Fowler is expected to compete at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson next week. However, his participation isn't confirmed, nor is he listed in the field for the tournament so far. The PGA Tour event will be held from Thursday, May 1, to Sunday, May 4, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

Fowler's participation at the 2025 Truist Championship isn't confirmed either, as he doesn't fulfill the qualification criteria for the signature event. Unless he receives a sponsor's exemption or qualifies through other means, he'll compete at the tournament.

The 36-year-old is confirmed to participate in the 2025 PGA Championship, which will be held at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, as per Today's Golfer. This will be his 16th start at the major championship. He has made 12 cuts and has three top-10 and six top-25 finishes in 15 starts at the tournament.

The former World No.4 competed last week at the RBC Heritage as he was granted one of the four sponsor exemptions allocated for the event. He had an average start at the tournament. He posted a 1-over 72 in the first round with two birdies against a bogey and a double bogey.

He rebounded in the second round with a 4-under 67 with five birdies against a bogey. However, he had a disappointing finish as he scored 72 and 73 in the final two rounds. He finished 68th in a field of 72 players.

The 36-year-old is going through a rough patch in his form. He had a disappointing 2024 season, where he managed only one top-10 finish and finished 101st in the FedEx Cup Fall standings. His last win came at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, which he won in a playoff against Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa.

A look at Rickie Fowler's performance in 2025

Rickie Fowler has had a disappointing start to the 2025 season. In nine starts, he has made nine cuts but failed to register a single top-10 finish. He is positioned 113th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Fowler's notable performances include a T18 at the Cognizant Classic and a T21 finish at The American Express. The six-time PGA Tour winner has fallen out of the top 100 in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) and is currently ranked 122nd.

Let's take a look at Rickie Fowler's performances in the 2025 season:

The American Express : T21 (273, -15)

: T21 (273, -15) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T53 (282, -6)

: T53 (282, -6) WM Phoenix Open : Withdrawn (74, +3)

: Withdrawn (74, +3) The Genesis Invitational : T39 (290, +2)

: T39 (290, +2) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches : T18 (272, -12)

: T18 (272, -12) THE PLAYERS Championship : 71 (300, +12)

: 71 (300, +12) Texas Children's Houston Open : T52 (275, -5)

: T52 (275, -5) Valero Texas Open : T30 (288, E)

: T30 (288, E) RBC Heritage: 68 (284, E)

