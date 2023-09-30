When will rookie Ludvig Aberg tee off at the Ryder Cup? Saturday foursomes and tee time explored

Ryder Cup rookie Ludvig Aberg starred for Europe as the Swedish golfer continued his dominance at the biennial tournament. He was paired up with Viktor Hovland for a morning foursome and emerged victorious on the Friday.

He will again play with the Norwegian golfer and compete against Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka on Saturday.

On the first day, Hovland and Aberg played against Max Homa and Brian Harman and registered a 4&3 victory to help their team maintain the lead. They will look forward to having another victory on Saturday.

The European team will move forward with the first-day pairings on Saturday, with only changes in the position of the golfers. All four pairings from Friday will compete in Saturday's foursome match.

The pairs produced a historic 4-0 victory on Friday and their captain Luke Donald is confident they will continue to dominate the golf course on Day 2.

Rory McIlroy will go first on Saturday with his yesterday's partner Tommy Fleetwood to play against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. The tournament will start at 1:35 am ET (7:35 am BST). However, Ludvig Aberg will tee off at 1:50 a.m. ET (7:50 a.m. BST) with Hovland.

Here are the tee times and pairings of the 2023 Ryder Cup for Saturday foursome (All-time in ET):

1:35 a.m.: Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth vs. Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood

1:50 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler & Brooks Koepka vs. Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg

2:05 a.m.: Max Homa & Brian Harman vs. Sepp Straka & Shane Lowry

2:20 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele vs. Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton

2023 Ryder Cup Friday results

The Friday morning at the Marco Simone Golf Course was filled with European flags all around. The USA team had a horrendous inaugural day of the tournament. They lost all of their foursome matches and could only add 1.5 points to stay in the game in the afternoon. The European team will enter the second day with a five-point advantage.

In the Friday foursome, Jon Rahm added the first point to his team after defeating Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns while playing with Tyrrell Hatton by 4&3.

The European team won all of their foursome matches and added 2.5 points in four-ball matches.

Here are the results of the Friday foursome matches:

Rahm & Hatton 4&3 over Scheffler & Burns

Hovland & Aberg 4&3 over Homa & Harman

Lowry & Straka 2&1 over Morikawa & Fowler

McIlroy & Fleetwood 2&1 over Cantlay & Schauffele

Here are the results of Friday's four-ball matches:

Spieth & Thomas TIED Hovland & Hatton

Koepka & Spieth TIED Rahm & Hojgaard

Homa & Clark TIED Rose & MacIntyre

McIlroy & Fitzpatrick 5&3 over Schauffele & Morikawa