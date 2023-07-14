When will Rory McIlroy resume play at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open? Golfer’s Friday tee times explored

Rory McIlroy is slated to return to action at the highly anticipated 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.

McIlroy's tee time for Friday's round has been set at 8:14 a.m., according to tournament organizers. McIlroy will be grouped with Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas.

This lineup of exceptional talent is guaranteed to pique the interest of both fans and the media. Spectators may expect a dramatic show of golf talent and competition on the course, given McIlroy's strong track record and the skills displayed by Schauffele and Thomas.

Rory McIlroy in Round 1 at Genesis Scottish Open

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy demonstrated his excellent skills in Round 1 of the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing the day with a superb score of 64, tying him for third place. McIlroy's amazing performance delighted spectators and established him as one of the game's top players. He is tied for third place with Belgium's Thomas Detry, who also shot a 64 in the first round.

Rory McIlroy exhibited his excellent ability to handle the difficult Scottish links and capitalize on scoring opportunities with an overall score of -6. His superb play and intelligent approach enabled him to make major progress toward championship title contention.

Tee Time for Friday at Genesis Scottish Open(All time ET)

As the Genesis Scottish Open gets underway, it's worth noting that the opening tee time will be at 2:15 a.m., with two intriguing groups. Ben Taylor, Gavin Green, and Matthieu Pavon will begin their round together on Tee No. 1, exhibiting their skills and aiming for a spectacular performance. This trio of superb players will definitely captivate fans as they traverse the difficult Scottish course with accuracy and technique.

Simultaneously, Charley Hoffman, Padraig Harrington, and Daniel Hillier will begin their trek on Tee No. 10, kicking off what promises to be an exciting day of golf. These players' combined experience and expertise ensure an intense and compelling demonstration of the sport.

Tee Time Group 1 2:15 a.m. Ben Taylor, Gavin Green, Matthieu Pavon 1 2:26 a.m. Brandon Wu, Romain Langasque, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 1 2:37 a.m. Lee Hodges, Jordan Smith, Antoine Rozner 1 2:48 a.m. Luke List, Harry Hall, Adri Arnaus 1 2:59 a.m. Austin Eckroat, Jamie Donaldson, Haotong Li 1 3:10 a.m. Erik van Rooyen, Ross Fisher, Calum Hill 1 3:21 a.m. Scott Stallings, Alex Noren, Alexander Björk 1 3:32 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Patrick Rodgers, Connor Syme 1 3:43 a.m. Troy Merritt, Richard Mansell, Dan Bradbury 1 3:54 a.m. Joseph Bramlett, Justin Walters, Yeongsu Kim 1 4:05 a.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doug Ghim, Sami Valimaki 1 4:16 a.m. Sam Ryder, Eddie Pepperell, Sebastian Soderberg 1 4:27 a.m. Zac Blair, Fabrizio Zanotti, Chase Hanna 1 7:30 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Ludvig Aberg, Nicolas Colsaerts 1 7:41 a.m. Lucas Herbert, Thomas Detry, Richie Ramsay 1 7:52 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Luke Donald, Aaron Rai 1 8:03 a.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay, Adrian Meronk 1 8:14 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas 1 8:25 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre 1 8:36 a.m. Sam Burns, Seamus Power, Min Woo Lee 1 8:47 a.m. Nick Taylor, Edoardo Molinari, Pablo Larrazabal 1 8:58 a.m. Sungjae Im, Thriston Lawrence, Ewen Ferguson 1 9:09 a.m. Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, Marcel Siem 1 9:20 a.m. Michael Kim, Dylan Wu, Oliver Bekker 1 9:31 a.m. Ben Martin, Alex Smalley, Bio Kim 1 9:42 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Robby Shelton, Tapio Pulkkanen 10 2:15 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Padraig Harrington, Daniel Hillier 10 2:26 a.m. Callum Tarren, Julien Brun, Tom McKibbin 10 2:37 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Danny Willett, Rasmus Hojgaard 10 2:48 a.m. Max Homa, Adam Scott, Yannik Paul 10 2:59 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry 10 3:10 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, Tyrrell Hatton 10 3:21 a.m. Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Victor Perez 10 3:32 a.m. Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim, Grant Forrest 10 3:43 a.m. Davis Riley, Gary Woodland, Guido Migliozzi 10 3:54 a.m. Corey Conners, Tom Hoge, Ryan Fox 10 4:05 a.m. Matt Wallace, Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Hojgaard 10 4:16 a.m. Ben Griffin, Matthew Southgate, Marcus Armitage 10 4:27 a.m. S.H. Kim, Maximilian Kieffer, Ashun Wu 10 7:30 a.m. David Law, Aaron Baddeley, Matthew Baldwin 10 7:41 a.m. Will Gordon, Joakim Lagergren, Zander Lombard 10 7:52 a.m. Jorge Campillo, Harrison Endycott, Matthew Jordan 10 8:03 a.m. J.T. Poston, Dale Whitnell, Callum Shinkwin 10 8:14 a.m. Oliver Wilson, Kevin Yu, Kalle Samooja 10 8:25 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Simon Forsström 10 8:36 a.m. K.H. Lee, Ockie Strydom, Daniel Gavins 10 8:47 a.m. Cam Davis, Thorbjørn Olesen, Adrian Otaegui 10 8:58 a.m. C.T. Pan, Scott Jamieson, Sean Crocker 10 9:09 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Wil Besseling, Joost Luiten 10 9:20 a.m. Taylor Montgomery, Paul Waring, Nick Bachem 10 9:31 a.m. Eric Cole, Shubhankar Sharma, Hurly Long 10 9:42 a.m. David Lingmerth, Marcel Schneider, Yoseop Seo

