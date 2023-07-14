Golf
  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Scottish Open - Golf
  • When will Rory McIlroy resume play at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open? Golfer’s Friday tee times explored

When will Rory McIlroy resume play at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open? Golfer’s Friday tee times explored

By Manjit Kishore Verma
Modified Jul 14, 2023 07:46 GMT
Genesis Scottish Open - Day One
Genesis Scottish Open - Day One(image via getty)

Rory McIlroy is slated to return to action at the highly anticipated 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.

McIlroy's tee time for Friday's round has been set at 8:14 a.m., according to tournament organizers. McIlroy will be grouped with Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas.

This lineup of exceptional talent is guaranteed to pique the interest of both fans and the media. Spectators may expect a dramatic show of golf talent and competition on the course, given McIlroy's strong track record and the skills displayed by Schauffele and Thomas.

Rory McIlroy in Round 1 at Genesis Scottish Open

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy demonstrated his excellent skills in Round 1 of the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing the day with a superb score of 64, tying him for third place. McIlroy's amazing performance delighted spectators and established him as one of the game's top players. He is tied for third place with Belgium's Thomas Detry, who also shot a 64 in the first round.

Co-leader in the clubhouse - @McIlroyRory#GenesisScottishOpen #RolexSeries #FedExCup https://t.co/8op9Vu3BKt

Rory McIlroy exhibited his excellent ability to handle the difficult Scottish links and capitalize on scoring opportunities with an overall score of -6. His superb play and intelligent approach enabled him to make major progress toward championship title contention.

Tee Time for Friday at Genesis Scottish Open(All time ET)

As the Genesis Scottish Open gets underway, it's worth noting that the opening tee time will be at 2:15 a.m., with two intriguing groups. Ben Taylor, Gavin Green, and Matthieu Pavon will begin their round together on Tee No. 1, exhibiting their skills and aiming for a spectacular performance. This trio of superb players will definitely captivate fans as they traverse the difficult Scottish course with accuracy and technique.

Groupings and starting times for the first and second rounds of the Genesis Scottish Open https://t.co/FbMh2wlqgt

Simultaneously, Charley Hoffman, Padraig Harrington, and Daniel Hillier will begin their trek on Tee No. 10, kicking off what promises to be an exciting day of golf. These players' combined experience and expertise ensure an intense and compelling demonstration of the sport.

TeeTimeGroup
12:15 a.m.Ben Taylor, Gavin Green, Matthieu Pavon
12:26 a.m.Brandon Wu, Romain Langasque, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
12:37 a.m.Lee Hodges, Jordan Smith, Antoine Rozner
12:48 a.m.Luke List, Harry Hall, Adri Arnaus
12:59 a.m.Austin Eckroat, Jamie Donaldson, Haotong Li
13:10 a.m.Erik van Rooyen, Ross Fisher, Calum Hill
13:21 a.m.Scott Stallings, Alex Noren, Alexander Björk
13:32 a.m.Jimmy Walker, Patrick Rodgers, Connor Syme
13:43 a.m.Troy Merritt, Richard Mansell, Dan Bradbury
13:54 a.m.Joseph Bramlett, Justin Walters, Yeongsu Kim
14:05 a.m.Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doug Ghim, Sami Valimaki
14:16 a.m.Sam Ryder, Eddie Pepperell, Sebastian Soderberg
14:27 a.m.Zac Blair, Fabrizio Zanotti, Chase Hanna
17:30 a.m.Andrew Putnam, Ludvig Aberg, Nicolas Colsaerts
17:41 a.m.Lucas Herbert, Thomas Detry, Richie Ramsay
17:52 a.m.Francesco Molinari, Luke Donald, Aaron Rai
18:03 a.m.Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay, Adrian Meronk
18:14 a.m.Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
18:25 a.m.Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre
18:36 a.m.Sam Burns, Seamus Power, Min Woo Lee
18:47 a.m.Nick Taylor, Edoardo Molinari, Pablo Larrazabal
18:58 a.m.Sungjae Im, Thriston Lawrence, Ewen Ferguson
19:09 a.m.Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, Marcel Siem
19:20 a.m.Michael Kim, Dylan Wu, Oliver Bekker
19:31 a.m.Ben Martin, Alex Smalley, Bio Kim
19:42 a.m.Byeong Hun An, Robby Shelton, Tapio Pulkkanen
102:15 a.m.Charley Hoffman, Padraig Harrington, Daniel Hillier
102:26 a.m.Callum Tarren, Julien Brun, Tom McKibbin
102:37 a.m.Keith Mitchell, Danny Willett, Rasmus Hojgaard
102:48 a.m.Max Homa, Adam Scott, Yannik Paul
102:59 a.m.Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry
103:10 a.m.Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, Tyrrell Hatton
103:21 a.m.Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Victor Perez
103:32 a.m.Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim, Grant Forrest
103:43 a.m.Davis Riley, Gary Woodland, Guido Migliozzi
103:54 a.m.Corey Conners, Tom Hoge, Ryan Fox
104:05 a.m.Matt Wallace, Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Hojgaard
104:16 a.m.Ben Griffin, Matthew Southgate, Marcus Armitage
104:27 a.m.S.H. Kim, Maximilian Kieffer, Ashun Wu
107:30 a.m.David Law, Aaron Baddeley, Matthew Baldwin
107:41 a.m.Will Gordon, Joakim Lagergren, Zander Lombard
107:52 a.m.Jorge Campillo, Harrison Endycott, Matthew Jordan
108:03 a.m.J.T. Poston, Dale Whitnell, Callum Shinkwin
108:14 a.m.Oliver Wilson, Kevin Yu, Kalle Samooja
108:25 a.m.Garrick Higgo, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Simon Forsström
108:36 a.m.K.H. Lee, Ockie Strydom, Daniel Gavins
108:47 a.m.Cam Davis, Thorbjørn Olesen, Adrian Otaegui
108:58 a.m.C.T. Pan, Scott Jamieson, Sean Crocker
109:09 a.m.Dylan Frittelli, Wil Besseling, Joost Luiten
109:20 a.m.Taylor Montgomery, Paul Waring, Nick Bachem
109:31 a.m.Eric Cole, Shubhankar Sharma, Hurly Long
109:42 a.m.David Lingmerth, Marcel Schneider, Yoseop Seo

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Dhananjay
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...