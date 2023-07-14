When will Rory McIlroy resume play at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open? Golfer’s Friday tee times explored

Rory McIlroy is slated to return to action at the highly anticipated 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.
McIlroy's tee time for Friday's round has been set at 8:14 a.m., according to tournament organizers. McIlroy will be grouped with Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas.
This lineup of exceptional talent is guaranteed to pique the interest of both fans and the media. Spectators may expect a dramatic show of golf talent and competition on the course, given McIlroy's strong track record and the skills displayed by Schauffele and Thomas.
Rory McIlroy in Round 1 at Genesis Scottish Open
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy demonstrated his excellent skills in Round 1 of the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing the day with a superb score of 64, tying him for third place. McIlroy's amazing performance delighted spectators and established him as one of the game's top players. He is tied for third place with Belgium's Thomas Detry, who also shot a 64 in the first round.
Rory McIlroy exhibited his excellent ability to handle the difficult Scottish links and capitalize on scoring opportunities with an overall score of -6. His superb play and intelligent approach enabled him to make major progress toward championship title contention.
Tee Time for Friday at Genesis Scottish Open(All time ET)
As the Genesis Scottish Open gets underway, it's worth noting that the opening tee time will be at 2:15 a.m., with two intriguing groups. Ben Taylor, Gavin Green, and Matthieu Pavon will begin their round together on Tee No. 1, exhibiting their skills and aiming for a spectacular performance. This trio of superb players will definitely captivate fans as they traverse the difficult Scottish course with accuracy and technique.
Simultaneously, Charley Hoffman, Padraig Harrington, and Daniel Hillier will begin their trek on Tee No. 10, kicking off what promises to be an exciting day of golf. These players' combined experience and expertise ensure an intense and compelling demonstration of the sport.