2023 Genesis Scottish Open Friday tee times and pairings explored

Day 1 of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open ended with Byeong Hun An in the lead. The golfer played an opening-round 9-under 61 to take a two-shot lead over Davis Riley (7 under) and a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Thomas Detry (6 under). The South Korean is eyeing his first win on the PGA Tour this weekend.

The Scottish Open, being played ahead of the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, has a 156-player field competing for the $9 million prize on offer. The stacked field, headlined by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Xander Schauffele, will go through a 36-hole cut on Friday.

1. Byeong Hun An (-9)

2. Davis Riley (-7)

T3. Thomas Detry (-6)

T3. Rory McIlroy

T5. K.H. Lee (-5)

T5. Yannik Paul

T7. Eight players tied at (-4)

It’ll be interesting to see how the big players fare in Round 2 of the Scottish Open.

2023 Genesis Scottish Open Thursday tee times

Day 2 of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open will tee off at 2:15 am ET with Matthieu Pavon, Gavin Green and Ben Taylor on the first tee. The pairing of Romain Langasque, Brandon Wu and Nicolai Von Dellingshausen will follow suit at 2:26 am.

Here are the complete tee times for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open (all times Eastern):

1st tee

2:15 am - Matthieu Pavon, Gavin Green, Ben Taylor

2:26 am - Romain Langasque, Brandon Wu, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

2:37 am - Jordan L Smith, Lee Hodges, Antoine Rozner

2:48 am - Luke List, Harry Hall, Adria Arnau

2:59 am - Austin Eckroat, Hao-Tong Li, Jamie Donaldson

3:10 am - Ross Fisher, Calum Hill, Erik Van Rooyen

3:21 am - Alexander Noren, Scott Stallings, Alexander Bjork

3:32 am - Jimmy Walker, Patrick Rodgers, Connor Syme

3:43 am - Richard Mansell, Troy Merritt, Dan Bradbury

3:54 am - Joseph Bramlett, Yeongsu Kim, Justin Walters

4:05 am - Doug Ghim, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sami Valimaki

4:16 am - Sebastian Soderberg, Sam Ryder, Eddie Pepperell

4:27 am - Chase Hanna, Zac Blair, Fabrizio Zanotti

7:30 am - Nicolas Colsaerts, Ludvig Aberg, Andrew Putnam

7:41 am - Lucas Herbert, Thomas Detry, Richie Ramsay

7:52 am - Luke Donald, Aaron Rai, Francesco Molinari

8:03 am - Adrian Meronk, Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick

8:14 am - Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy

8:25 am - Robert MacIntyre, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood

8:36 am - Seamus Power, Min Woo Lee, Sam Burns

8:47 am - Edoardo Molinari, Pablo Larrazabal, Nick Taylor

8:58 am - Ewen Ferguson, Thriston Lawrence, Sungjae Im

9:09 am - Marcel Siem, Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala

9:20 am - Oliver Bekker, Michael Kim, Dylan Wu

9:31 am - Ben Martin, Alex Smalley, Bio Kim

9:42 am - Byeong-Hun An, Robby Shelton, Tapio Pulkkanen

10th tee

2:15 am - Charley Hoffman, Padraig Harrington, Daniel Hillier

2:26 am - Thomas Bjorn, Tom McKibbin, Callum Tarren

2:37 am - Rasmus Hojgaard, Danny Willett, Keith Mitchell

2:48 am - Yannik Paul, Adam Scott, Max Homa

2:59 am - Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler

3:10 am - Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, Tyrrell Hatton

3:21 am - Billy Horschel, Victor Perez, Justin Rose

3:32 am - Grant Forrest, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim

3:43 am - Davis Riley, Gary Woodland, Guido Migliozzi

3:54 am - Ryan Fox, Tom Hoge, Corey Conners

4:05 am - Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Hojgaard, Matt Wallace

4:16 am - Marcus Armitage, Ben Griffin, Matthew Southgate

4:27 am - Seonghyeon Kim, A-Shun Wu, Maximilian Kieffer

7:30 am - David Law, Matthew Baldwin, Aaron Baddeley

7:41 am - Joakim Lagergren, Zander Lombard, Will Gordon

7:52 am - Matthew Jordan, Jorge Campillo, Harrison Endycott

8:03 am - Callum Shinkwin, Dale Whitnell, JT Poston

8:14 am - Chun An Yu, Kalle Samooja, Oliver Wilson

8:25 am - Simon Forsstrom, Garrick Higgo, Rafael Cabrera Bello

8:36 am - Ockie Strydom, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Daniel Gavins

8:47 am - Thorbjorn Olesen, Adrian Otaegui, Cameron Davis

8:58 am - Cheng Tsung Pan, Sean Crocker, Scott Jamieson

9:09 am - Wil Besseling, Dylan Frittelli, Joost Luiten

9:20 am - Taylor Montgomery, Paul Waring, Nick Bachem

9:31 am - Eric Cole, Hurly Long, Shubhankar Sharma

9:42 am - Marcel Schneider, Yoseop Seo, David Lingmerth

Saturday tee times for the PGA Tour and DP World Tour's Scottish Open will be updated after Day 2.

