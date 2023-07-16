When will Rory McIlroy resume play at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open? Golfer’s Sunday tee times explored

With the Scottish Open approaching its dramatic finish, all eyes are on the tournament's current leader Rory McIlroy, who will begin his Sunday round at 3:57 a.m. on the first tee.

McIlroy will be joined on the first tee by fellow golfers Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Kim, making for a fascinating grouping. With their own outstanding accomplishments and playing styles, Fleetwood and Kim will provide stiff opposition as they traverse the difficult course alongside McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy's performance at Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy has been in good form at the Genesis Scottish Open, displaying his tremendous abilities. The Northern Irishman currently leads the leaderboard after three rounds of fierce play with a score of -13.

McIlroy delivered consistently on the course, shooting 64, 66, and 67 in the first three rounds. The 34-year-old's outstanding play has put him in first place heading into the final round, with a one-stroke lead over Tom Kim of South Korea, who is in second place with a score of -12.

Sunday tee time at Genesis Scottish Open

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open will get off to an exciting start from both the first and tenth tees. Golfers Nicolai Hojgaard and Gary Woodland will start their round at 1:45 a.m. on the first tee, while Ashun Wu, Ben Gryphon, and Jordan Smith will start at the same time on the tenth tee.

This dual starting point provides a continuous flow of players around the course, providing viewers with a smooth and captivating viewing experience.

Here are the tee times for the final round:

1st tee

1:45 a.m. Nicolai Hojgaard, Gary Woodland

1:56 a.m. Grant Forrest, Ewen Ferguson, Ben Martin

2:07 a.m. Sean Crocker, Yannik Paul, Calum Hill

2:18 a.m. Lee Hodges, Thomas Detry, Nick Taylor

2:29 a.m. Sam Burns, Padraig Harrington, Maximilian Kieffer

2:40 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Luke List, Thorbjorn Oleson

2:51 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Davis Riley, Ryan Fox

3:02 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Sebastian Soderberg

3:13 a.m. Joakim Lagergren, David Lingmerth, Robert MacIntyre

3:24 a.m. Max Homa, Harry Hall, Tom Hoge

3:35 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry

3:46 a.m. J.T. Poston, Eric Cole, Brian Harman

3:57 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy

10th tee

1:45 a.m. Ashun Wu, Ben Griffin, Jordan Smith

1:56 a.m. Alexander Bjork, K.H. Lee, Will Gordon

2:07 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Joost Luiten, Romain Langasque

2:18 a.m. Tom McKibbin, Marcel Schnieder, Adri Arnaus

2:29 a.m. Richie Ramsay, Dale Whitnell, Garrick Higgo

2:40 a.m. Matt Wallace, Justin Thomas, Min Woo Lee

2:51 a.m. Ben Taylor, Victor Perez, Daniel Hillier

3:02 a.m. Jorge Campillo, Marcel Siem, Tapio Pulkkanen

3:13 a.m. Julien Brun, Gavin Kyle Green, Antoine Rozner

3:24 a.m. Billy Horschel, Andrew Putnam, Matthew Jordan

3:35 a.m. Kurt Kitayama, Dan Bradbury, Corey Conners

3:46 a.m. Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Herbert, Connor Syme