Genesis Scottish Open 2023 weather forecast: Is Sunday's final round delayed due to weather conditions?

The Genesis Scottish Open successfully concluded after three rounds. The golfers played their game without much interruption wind or rain. The tournament is heading for the final round, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 16.

According to weather reports, there is chance of rain on Sunday. The Reinassance field will face winds up to 40 mph, with the temperature set to be around 60 degrees fahrenheit.

According to windy.com, there is a strong possibility of rain after midday, which could cause the Scottish Open's final round to be postponed.

Rory McIlroy leads the 2023 Scottish Open after the third round with a score deficit of 13. He shot a third-round 67 to take a one-stroke lead over Tom Kim.

Brian Harman finished third behind Tommy Fleetwood, while JT Poston finished fifth in a five-way tie with Eric Cole, Shane Lowry, Byeong Hun An, and Scottie Scheffler.

Genesis Scottish Open 2023 Sunday tee times

The final round of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open will begin at 1:45 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 16, with Nicolai Hojgaard and Gary Woodland teeing off on the first hole and Ashun Wu, Ben Griffin, and Jordan Smith teeing off on the tenth.

The following are the Sunday tee times for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open:

1st Tee

1:45 a.m.: Nicolai Hojgaard, Gary Woodland

1:56 a.m.: Grant Forrest, Ewen Ferguson, Ben Martin

2:07 a.m.: Sean Crocker, Yannik Paul, Calum Hill

2:18 a.m.: Lee Hodges, Thomas Detry, Nick Taylor

2:29 a.m.: Sam Burns, Padraig Harrington, Maximilian Kieffer

2:40 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Luke List, Thorbjorn Oleson

2:51 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Davis Riley, Ryan Fox

3:02 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Sebastian Soderberg

3:13 a.m.: Joakim Lagergren, David Lingmerth, Robert MacIntyre

3:24 a.m.: Max Homa, Harry Hall, Tom Hoge

3:35 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry

3:46 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Eric Cole, Brian Harman

3:57 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy

10th tee

1:45 a.m.: Ashun Wu, Ben Griffin, Jordan Smith

1:56 a.m.: Alexander Bjork, K.H. Lee, Will Gordon

2:07 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Joost Luiten, Romain Langasque

2:18 a.m.: Tom McKibbin, Marcel Schnieder, Adri Arnaus

2:29 a.m.: Richie Ramsay, Dale Whitnell, Garrick Higgo

2:40 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Justin Thomas, Min Woo Lee

2:51 a.m.: Ben Taylor, Victor Perez, Daniel Hillier

3:02 a.m.: Jorge Campillo, Marcel Siem, Tapio Pulkkanen

3:13 a.m.: Julien Brun, Gavin Kyle Green, Antoine Rozner

3:24 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Andrew Putnam, Matthew Jordan

3:35 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Dan Bradbury, Corey Conners

3:46 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Herbert, Connor Syme

*All-time ET

Genesis Scottish Open 2023 TV Schedule

Genesis Scottish Open final round will be televised on Golf Channel and CBS. The initial holes of the tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel followed by the rest on the CBS.

The radio listeners can tune in to SiriusXM while live streaming will be available on ESPN+.

TV

Golf Channel

Time: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

CBS

Time: 12-3 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM

Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Live Stream

ESPN+

Time: 4:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Peacock

Time: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

*All time ET