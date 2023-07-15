WATCH: Ben Griffin signs a shoe for fan at Scottish Open 2023, reveals signing a banana peel 

During the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, one of the spectators asked Ben Griffin to sign his shoe. The American golfer took a pen from the fan and autographed the shoe.

He also revealed a strange story about him being asked by a fan to sign a banana peel. Griffin said:

"I signed a banana peel in Houston this fall, so I've signed definitely weirder."

The PGA Tour shared a clip of him signing the shoe on its Twitter account.

"Shoe? Banana peel? @BengriffinGolf will sign anything," they wrote in caption.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



@BenGriffinGolf will sign anything Shoe? Banana peel?@BenGriffinGolf will sign anything

Following the third round of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, Ben Griffin settled at 39th place with a score of under five. He carded four birdies and three bogeys in Saturday's round to wrap up with a score of 69 and slipped down 10 positions on the leaderboard.

Griffin did not have an amazing start to the Scottish Open. He made bogeys on the first two holes of the opening round before making two birdies on the next holes. He also made an eagle on Thursday and finished with a score of 69.

In the second round, Griffin canned five birdies and two bogeys to score 67 and finished with a total of under five 205.

Jon Rahm signed a strange item for a fan at the 2023 American Express

It's not just Ben Griffin who has signed unusual items for his followers. During the 2023 American Express in January, fans flocked to see Jon Rahm, asking him for autographs. A woman took out her credit card receipt and asked the Spaniard to write her a message.

The PGA Tour shared a clip on its Twitter account, saying:

"Maybe the weirdest item @JonRahmPGA has ever signed. All this fan had was a reciept for Rahm to sign @TheAmexGolf."

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



All this fan had was a receipt for Rahm to sign @TheAmexGolf. Maybe the weirdest item @JonRahmPGA has ever signedAll this fan had was a receipt for Rahm to sign @TheAmexGolf.

In the clip, the fan was heard saying:

"I'm sorry. I don't have a flag. All I've got is a credit card receipt."

Rahm signed the receipt and also took a selfie with her. He said:

"I don't know about that."

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland also had an unusual situation while signing autographs for fans. McIlroy had numerous guests who requested his autograph when he rented a property at the TPC Scotland in 2020.

McIlroy told Golf Channel about his experience, saying:

“A couple of kids came to the door and I said, 'Let me just go get a Sharpie out of my own bag', because they came with a Sharpie. Even that, you go and you take your own Sharpie and make sure that it's sanitized and all that stuff. But yeah, I've signed a lot less autographs the last few months.”

It's worth noting that Rory McIlroy and Ben Griffin are both competing in this week's Scottish Open, while Jon Rahm missed the event.

Following the third round of the Scottish Open, Rory McIlroy sat at the top of the leaderboard with a score of under 13.