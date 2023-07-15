"American not understanding links courses" - Fans react to Sam Burns taking 3 shots to get out of the bunker at Scottish Open 2023

During the third round of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, Sam Burns struggled with his game. He needed three strokes to pull his ball out of a bunker on the 10th hole of the Renaissance Golf Club.

It took him more than 10 minutes and he didn't get any relief after bashing the ball into the face of the bunker; instead, it was counted as a double bogey.

The DP World Tour shared a video of Sam Burns struggling with his ball with a caption:

"How has @Samburns66 ball stayed there...?"

Fans raced to the comments section to applaud the officials' decision.

"Great ruling. American just not understanding links courses," a fan commented.

"Welcome to links golf," another tweeted.

"Very unlucky… but right ruling was given," a fan wrote.

"Needs to learn basic rules….." another fan tweeted.

Here are some more reactions from the fans:

The third round of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, with Burns currently ranked 18th with one hole remaining to play.

With a birdie on the third hole, he advanced to the third round. Burns had a birdie and a bogey on the front nine holes and two birdies and a double bogey on the back nine in Saturday's round.

Sam Burns played a bogey-free round on Thursday, carding three birdies to finish with a score of 67, following his stunning performance in the second round, where he carded seven birdies and two bogeys to finish with a score of 65.

Sam Burns's odds to win the 2023 Scottish Open

According to The Score, Sam Burns has a +1400 odds points of winning the 2023 Scottish Open. However, he has a better chance to finish in the top ten.

Rory McIlroy, who led after the second round with a score of under 13, is the favorite to win the championship this week. His odds for the tournament are +240 followed by Tyrrell Hatton and Scottie Scheffler. McIlroy shot 64-66 in the first two rounds at the Scottish Open and has yet to tee off in the third.

Tom Kim is another strong contender for the championship this week. He played well in the first two rounds, scoring 64-65.

Scottie Scheffler finished three rounds and is currently ranked fifth with a score of less than 10. He shot 67 in the third round, including six birdies, one bogey, and one double bogey.

Byeong Hun An, the opening-round leader, is three strokes back, having finished with a score of under 10 after 54 holes. He also has the best chance of winning the trophy this week, with odds of +1600.

Rickie Fowler settled at the 18th position after playing three rounds of 67-67-69 while Tyrrell Hatton secured the 13th spot with a score of under eighth and they both have a good chance to win this week.

The following are the odds for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open:

Rory McIlroy +240

Tyrrell Hatton +400

Scottie Scheffler +650

Tom Kim +900

Sam Burns +1400

Byeong Hun An +1600

Rickie Fowler +2000

Brian Harman +2500

Max Homa +2800