When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the BMW PGA Championship Day 2? Friday tee times and pairing explored

Rory McIlroy carded an even-par 72 in the first round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship to finish in joint 65th place after the first day. After the Thursday round, he is eight strokes behind the leader, Marcus Helligkilde.

Paired with Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland for the first two days of the BMW PGA Championship, McIlroy sank three birdies in the first round but also ended up making three bogeys to end the day at par.

The trio of McIlroy, Hovland, and Aberg will tee off at 7:40 am ET in the second round of the BMW PGA Championship on Friday, September 15.

Hovland and Aberg had a better first day than McIlroy at Wentworth. The rookie German shot 4-under 68 to finish the day at T12, while the 25-year-old Norwegian carded 3-under to end the day at T21.

While Hovland and Aberg will be looking to narrow the lead on Friday, McIlroy will first try to avoid missing the cut.

Tee time details for the BMW PGA Championship, round 2

Marcus Helligkilde leads the BMW PGA Championship after the first round

Here are the tee time details for the 2023 BMW PGA Championship, round 2:

1:45 am: Nacho Elvira, Darius Van Driel, Jeff Winther

1:55 am: Ryo Hisatsune, Justin Walters, and Marcus Armitage

2:05 am: Freddy Schott, Masahiro Kawamura, Lukas Nemecz

2:15 am: Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Tapio Pulkkanen, Fabrizio Zanotti

2:25 am: Gavin Green, Scott Jamieson, Hurly Long

2:35 am: David Law, Matthieu Pavon, Thomas Detry

2:45 am: Ashun Wu, Calum Hill, Antoine Rozner

2:55 am: Haotong Li, Guido Migliozzi, Tom McKibbin

3:05 am: Eddie Pepperell, Romain Langasque, Ross Fisher

3:15 am: Aaron Rai, Thriston Lawrence, Tom Hoge

3:25 am: Adrian Meronk, Danny Willett, and Alexander Björk

3:40 am: Jon Rahm, Nicolai Højgaard, Tyrrell Hatton

3:50 am: Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert Macintyre

4:00 am: Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee, Pablo Larrazábal

4:10 am: Vincent Norrman, Jordn Smith, Jorge Campillo

4:20 am: Marcel Siem, Dan Bradbury, Rafa Cabrera Bello

4:30 am: Daniel Brown, Todd Clements, and Matt Wallace

4:40 am: Callum Shinkwin, Kalle Samooja, Nick Bachem

4:50 am: Sami Välimäki, Adri Arnaus, Alex Fitzpatrick

5:00 am: Hennie Du Plessis, Louis De Jager, JC Ritchie

5:10 am: Alexander Levy, Søren Kjeldsen, Santiago Tarrio

5:20 am: Mikael Lindberg, Nathan Kimsey, Jazz Janewattanadond

5:35 am: Oliver Hundebøll, Alexander Knappe, Robin Sciot-Siegrist

5:45 am: Andy Sullivan, Craig Lee, Angel Hidalgo

5:55 am: Marcus Kinhult, Chase Hanna, Wil Besseling

6:05 am: John Catlin, James Morrison, Jamie Donaldson

6:15 am: Zander Lombard, Joakim Lagergren, Julien Brun

6:25 am: Simon Forsström, Ockie Strydom, Daan Huizing

6:35 am: Maximilian Kieffer, Matthew Baldwin, Richie Ramsay

6:45 am: Paul Waring, Oliver Bekker, Connor Syme

6:55 am: Ewen Ferguson, Sean Crocker, Rikuya Hoshino

7:05 am: Marcel Schneider, Richard Mansell, Sebastian Söderberg

7:15 am: Thomas Bjørn, Nicolas Colsaerts, and Stephen Gallacher

7:25 am: Padraig Harrington, Victor Perez, Rasmus Højgaard

7:40 am: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland

7:50 am: Adam Scott, Tom Kim, Billy Horschel

8:00 am: Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka

8:10 am: Thorbjørn Olesen, Yannik Paul, Joost Luiten

8:20 am: Shubhankar Sharma, Matthew Southgate, Matthew Jordan

8:30 am: Luke Donald, Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Molinari

8:40 am: Daniel Hillier, Oliver Wilson, Grant Forrest

8:50 am: Daniel Gavins, Adrian Otaegui, Dale Whitnell

9:00 am: Marc Warren, Victor Dubuisson, Jason Scrivener

9:10 am: Aaron Cockerill, Jeunghun Wang, Marcus Helligkilde

9:20 am: Jeremy Freiburghaus, Sebastian Garcia, Julien Guerrier

9:30 am: Jens Dantorp, Niklas Nørgaard, Johannes Veerman