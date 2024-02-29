When will Rory McIlroy tee off on Thursday at the 2024 Cognizant Classic? Tee time and pairing explored

Rory McIlroy will tee off Round 1 of the 2024 Cognizant Classic on Thursday at 7:40 am ET. The Northern Irishman will join defending champion Chris Kirk and last week’s Mexico Open winner Jake Knapp at the 10th tee of the PGA National's Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The World No. 2 golfer will follow the grouping of Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas and Shane Lowry.

Unsurprisingly, McIlroy is the highest-ranked player on the Cognizant Classic field. The 4x Major winner is also the outright favorite to win this weekend. According to SportsLine, he comes into the event with +700 odds. The 34-year-old is followed by Cameron Young (+2200), Russell Henley (+2500), Eric Cole (+2500) and Matt Fitzpatrick (+2800) on the list.

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy isn’t off to a great start to his 2024 PGA Tour schedule. Despite starting the season with a win at the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic in January, the Northern Irishman struggled on his Tour debut, finishing T66 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Coming off the back of a T24 finish at the Genesis Invitational, McIlroy will be eyeing a positive outcome this week at the Cognizant Classic. It’ll be interesting to see how the ace golfer fares on the 144-man field, which features 19 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players.

2024 Cognizant Classic round 1 tee times

Day 1 of the Cognizant Classic will begin at 6:45 am ET, with Ben An, Callum Tarren and Dylan Wu on the first tee.

Listed below are the complete Thursday tee times for the Cognizant Classic (All times ET):

1st tee

6:45 am - Ben An, Callum Tarren, Dylan Wu

6:56 am - Tyler Duncan, Ryan Palmer, Tom Whitney

7:07 am - C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Sam Stevens

7:18 am - K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey, Keith Mitchell

7:29 am - Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, J.B. Holmes

7:40 am - J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker

7:51 am - Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Zach Johnson

8:02 am - Beau Hossler, Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim

8:13 am - Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, Matti Schmid

8:24 am - Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh, Ben Kohles

8:35 am - Chan Kim, Chandler Phillips, Tyler Collet

8:46 am - Jacob Bridgeman, Rico Hoey, Chase Johnson

11:45 am - Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Ryan Fox

11:56 am - Patton Kizzire, Kevin Streelman, Tyson Alexander

12:07 pm - Lanto Griffin, Denny McCarthy, Min Woo Lee

12:18 pm - Tom Hoge, Brendon Todd, Matt Kuchar

12:29 pm - Russell Henley, Daniel Berger, Eric Cole

12:40 pm - Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im

12:51 pm - Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

1:02 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Padraig Harrington, Justin Lower

1:13 pm - Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Taylor

1:24 pm - Paul Barjon, Patrick Fishburn, Fred Biondi

1:35 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong

1:46 pm - Victor Perez, Alejandro Tosti, Rasmus Hojgaard

10th tee

6:45 am - Ben Martin, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak

6:56 am - Ryan Moore, Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall

7:07 am - Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Davis Thompson

7:18 am - Corey Conners, Matt Wallace, Billy Horschel

7:29 am - Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas, Shane Lowry

7:40 am - Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk, Rory McIlroy

7:51 am - Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Young

8:02 am - Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry

8:13 am - Peter Malnati, Bud Cauley, Brandon Wu

8:24 am - Sami Valimaki, Jimmy Stanger, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

8:35 am - Ryo Hisatsune, Jorge Campillo, Max Greyserman

8:46 am - Alexander Bjork, Parker Coody, Michael Gligic

11:45 am - Martin Laird, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ben Griffin

11:56 am - Robby Shelton, Taylor Montgomery, David Lipsky

12:07 pm - Troy Merritt, Jeff Overton, Zac Blair

12:18 pm - Luke List, Lee Hodges, Joel Dahmen

12:29 pm - Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland

12:40 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Nico Echavarria, Adam Schenk

12:51 pm - Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings

1:02 pm - Alex Noren, Kevin Yu, Carl Yuan

1:13 pm - Nate Lashley, Robert Garrigus, Carson Young

1:24 pm - Thorbjorn Oleson, Chris Gotterup, David Skinns

1:35 pm - Joe Highsmith, Mac Meissner, Chris Crawford

1:46 pm - Ben Silverman, Nicholas Lindheim, Braden Shattuck

