World No.1 Rory Mcllroy is all set to make his 2023 debut at the Dubai Desert Classic, a tournament he won twice in 2009 and 2015. This will be his attempt to clinch his third title at the annual event after missing out on the playoffs for the title last year by just one stroke.

The four-time major champion is the first to confirm his spot and will be joined by other notable players at the Emirates Golf Club when the Rolex Series event takes place from January 26 to 29.

“I always look forward to playing the Dubai Desert Classic, having won the tournament twice in my career, and Majlis is a golf course that I love to play," the 33-year-old said. “Lifting the Dallah trophy for a third time is something I would like to achieve,” he added.

Meanwhile, other notable players like 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry, along with Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox, and Tyrrell Hatten will join Rory in Dubai.

Ecstatic about hosting the top player in the tournament, the executive tournament director of the Dubai Desert Classic, Simon Corkill, said:

“Since the first ball teed off more than three decades ago in 1989, the Dubai Desert Classic has gone from strength to strength, attracting a wide array of top golfers from around the world so to have Rory McIlroy confirm his participation exemplifies how highly regarded the tournament is.

Simon continued to praise Rory and said that it would be a treat for fans to watch him play on the Majlis course.

“He is one of the greatest names not just in golf but also in sport in general and we are delighted that he will be returning to Emirates Golf Club again. This is a fantastic opportunity for fans to see the world number one in action on the Majlis course, a place he knows very well, in what will be another important year for him."

The Northern Irishman has missed out on the first event of the PGA Tour, the Sentry Tour of Champions. However, in an interview, Rory Mcllroy gave a small picture of what his schedule this year could look like.

“I’d say for next year, it’s going to be pretty similar in terms of I’m going to play back here in Dubai at the end of January, and then I probably won’t play in Europe again until July.

He continued:

“And then you play your three FedExCup events in August, and then again, you come back over here, and I’ll play probably The Irish Open before The Ryder Cup."

Rory Mcllroy confirmed to play at the 2023 Irish Open in September

Rory Mcllroy went on to confirm his spot at the 2023 Irish Open at the K Club, the same course he won the event back in 2016.

"The Irish Open is a tournament that I grew up not just watching on TV but attending as a kid, seeing all my favorite players there over the years," said Rory McIlroy, as per Sky Sports.

Horizon Irish Open @IrishOpen_



World Number One and reigning Race to Dubai champion will return to the site of his first professional victory on Irish soil in 2023 at



☘️ Announcing... @McIlroyRory World Number One and reigning Race to Dubai champion will return to the site of his first professional victory on Irish soil in 2023 at @thekclub #HorizonIrishOpen ☘️ Announcing... @McIlroyRory 🔥🔥🔥 World Number One and reigning Race to Dubai champion will return to the site of his first professional victory on Irish soil in 2023 at @thekclub 😁 #HorizonIrishOpen☘️

Rory Mcllroy has had a spectacular 2022, which helped him reach the top of the world rankings. He finished runner-up at The Masters, defended his RBC Canadian Open title, and finished third at The Open Championship.

This was followed by winning his third Tour Championship and FedEx title. He went on to finish second in a tie at the BMW PGA Championship before defending his CJ Cup title in South Carolina. It was this victory that helped him replace Scottie Scheffler as world No. 1.

With such a successful year, fans await to watch Rory Mcllroy in action this year.

