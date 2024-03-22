When will round 1 of the 2024 Valspar Championship resume? New schedule and weather update explored

The Valspar Championship will resume its first round on Friday, March 22, at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course. The PGA Tour event commenced with its inaugural round on Thursday, March 21, but was suspended due to darkness.

However, Kevin Dougherty and Paul Barjon are the only golfers yet to complete their first round. They will resume play on Friday at 9:20 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, the rest of the field will tee off for the second round, beginning at 7:35 a.m. ET.

Following the semi-finished first round of the Valspar Championship, Kevin Streelman topped the leaderboard after shooting a bogey-free round with seven birdies.

Streelman teed off on the tenth hole and secured a birdie on the 11th. He then carded another birdie on the 14th hole. The American golfer recorded three birdies on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine, settling for a score of 7-under 64. He will enter the second round with a one-stroke lead over Kevin Roy.

Adam Svensson finished in a tie for third place with Carl Yuan and Peter Malnati after shooting 5-under. Brendon Todd settled in a tie for sixth place with Keith Mitchell, Aaron Baddeley, Rico Hoey, Chez Reavie, Ryan Palmer, and Hayden Springer.

Players will tee off for the second round at 7:35 a.m. ET, with Chesson Hadley taking the first shot of the day in a group with Josh Teater and Tyson Alexander on the first tee hole. Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry, and Ryan Fox will tee off on the tenth hole at 7:40 a.m. ET.

2024 Valspar Championship Friday weather report

The second round of the Valspar Championship is scheduled for Friday, March 22. According to The Weather Network's forecast, there is a high chance of rainfall on Friday.

The forecast indicates around 80-90% likelihood of rain during the second round of the Valspar Championship. The morning temperature is expected to be around 66°F with some traces of rainfall. Light rain is anticipated in the afternoon. Rain, hence, might disturb the second round of the tournament.

Here is the short-term weather report for the Valspar Championship on Friday, March 22:

Morning

Weather: Rain

Temperature: 66°F

POP: 90%

Rain: trace

Wind: 19 mph SE

Wind gust: 29 mph

Humidity: 88%

Afternoon

Weather: Light rain

Temperature: 70°F

POP: 80%

Rain: trace

Wind: 18 mph SE

Wind gust: 27 mph

Humidity: 85%

Evening

Weather: Cloudy with showers

Temperature: 68°F

POP: 90%

Rain: trace

Wind: 17 mph SE

Wind gust: 25 mph

Humidity: 82%

Overnight

Weather: Risk of a thunderstorm

Temperature: 66°F

POP: 80%

Rain: trace

Wind: 14 mph S

Wind gust: 22 mph

Humidity: 88%

The Valspar Championship is scheduled for its finale on Sunday, March 24.