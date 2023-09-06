When will the Ryder Cup All-Star event take place? All you need to know 

The 2023 Ryder Cup is just three weeks away. The 44th edition of the prestigious biennial event is set to be played at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome. Both the teams participating, the United States and Europe, have announced their respective 12-man squads.

While the tournament begins on September 29, 2023, an All-star celebrity event will be played just two days before. Famous personalities from the fields of music, cinema, and other sports will compete with each other on September 27, 2023, at the same venue in Rome.

The Ryder Cup All-Star match will not be against the United States and Europe but will have a number of celebrities from different countries playing under two of the all-time greats in the history of the biennial event, Colin Montgomerie and Corey Pavin.

ATP World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, football legend Gareth Bale, and F1 racer Carlos Sainz are some of the celebrities who will be present at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome. The All-Star match will also feature Kipp Popert and Tomasso Perrino, two of the leading disabled golfers and recent winners on the G4D Tour.

Here are the two teams and pairings for the Ryder Cup All-Star match on September 27:

TEAM MONTY

Colin Montgomerie (C), Gareth Bale

Garrett Hilbert, Leonardo Fioravanti

Novak Djokovic, Kipp Popert

TEAM PAVIN

Corey Pavin (C), Andriy Shevchenko

Kathryn Newton, Victor Cruz

Carlos Sainz, Tomasso Perrino

Where to watch the Ryder Cup All-Star match

Fans in the United Kingdom can tune in to Sky Sports to watch the Ryder Cup All-Star match. Those in the United States can watch it on the Golf Channel. The telecast will start from 01:00 pm Eastern Time.

Fans can also watch the livestream on the official YouTube and X channels of the Ryder Cup. The USA Ryder Cup and European Ryder Cup will also livestream the All-Star match on their respective social media handles.

What did the celebrities say about the All-Star match?

Novak Djokovic will be playing for Team Monty in the All-Star match at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome. After he was announced as one of the players to participate, he said via the Ryder Cup:

"I can't wait to tee it up in Rome and experience the incredible atmosphere of a Ryder Cup, which has become legendary."

He praised leading disabled golfer Kipp Popert and said he is excited to play alongside him.

"The course looks like a fantastic test of golf and my playing partner Kipp, a seasoned pro, has won a lot on the G4D Tour recently so I'm confident we can get a point for the team. It’s going to be a great spectacle for the fans," said Djokovic.

American actress Kathryn Newton will be playing for Team Pavin. She recently revealed that she had been following golf since childhood and that playing the All-Star match in Rome would be an honor.

Newton said:

"I've been an avid golfer since I was a kid and the Ryder Cup was always must watch TV. To get the chance to play Marco Simone right before Team Europe and USA tee off is going to be incredible. I'm honored to play and grateful to be invited. It’ll be nerve wracking, but I've got some great teammates alongside me and a great Captain in Corey."

Interestingly, Italy is hosting the Ryder Cup event for the first time in history. Soon after the All-Star match, Zach Johnson's United States team will take on Luke Donald's European team in hopes of defending their title.