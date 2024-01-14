When will Samuel Stevens tee off on Sunday at the Sony Open in Hawaii? Tee time and pairings explored

Samuel Stevens is currently showing his greatest form at the Sony Open in Waiʻalae Country Club. The American Professional golfer is expected to tee off for the fourth round on Sunday, January 14 at 2:50 pm (ET). He is scheduled to play alongside Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray.

Stevens finished his third round in third position, just one stroke behind the current leaders, Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray.

The 27-year-old golfer concluded his third round with a total score of 13 under par. He finished 67, 67 and 63 in the first, second and third rounds, respectively at the Sony Open 2024.

A look at the Sony Open tee times and pairing

The second event of the 2024 PGA Tour, the Sony Open, is witnessing tough competition between the players including Samuel Stevens. If he maintains the same form and climbs up to the top of the scoreboard, it will be his first win on the PGA Tour.

Here are the 2024 Sony Open tee times for the Sunday round:

1st Tee:

Erik van Rooyen, Patrick Rodgers, Nico Echavarria: 12:40 p.m.

Andrew Putnam, Harris English, J.T. Poston: 12:50 p.m.

Matt Wallace, K.H. Lee, Joseph Bramlett: 1 p.m.

Brendon Todd, Zac Blair, Ryo Hisatsune: 1:10 p.m.

Ben Griffin, Cam Davis, Adam Svensson: 1:20 p.m.

Brian Harman, Brandon Wu, Eric Cole: 1:30 p.m.

Taylor Pendrith, Tyrrell Hatton, Alex Noren: 1:40 p.m.

Taylor Montgomery, Stewart Cink, Carl Yuan: 1:50 p.m.

Akshay Bhatia, Patton Kizzire, Stephan Jaeger: 2 p.m.

Russell Henley, Nick Taylor, S.H. Kim: 2:10 p.m.

Troy Merritt, Kurt Kitayama, Austin Eckroat: 2:20 p.m.

Chris Kirk, Byeong Hun An, Emiliano Grillo: 2:30 p.m.

Ben Silverman, Taiga Semikawa, Matthieu Pavon: 2:40 p.m.

Keegan Bradley, Grayson Murray, Sam Stevens: 2:50 p.m.

10th Tee:

Billy Horschel, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose: 12:40 p.m.

Corey Conners, Michael Kim, Denny McCarthy: 12:50 p.m.

Keith Mitchell, Will Gordon, Si Woo Kim: 1 p.m.

Ludvig Aberg, Nick Hardy, Hideki Matsuyama: 1:10 p.m.

Dylan Wu, Harry Hall, Chandler Phillips: 1:20 p.m.

Ben Kohles, Maverick McNealy, Jake Knapp: 1:30 p.m.

Robert MacIntyre, Parker Coody, Joel Dahmen: 1:40 p.m.

Greyson Sigg, Luke List, Mark Hubbard: 1:50 p.m.

Webb Simpson, Charley Hoffman, Seamus Power: 2 p.m.

Davis Thompson, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings: 2:10 p.m.

Robby Shelton, Tyson Alexander, Justin Lower: 2:20 p.m.

Lanto Griffin, Norman Xiong, Martin Trainer: 2:30 p.m.

Matt NeSmith, Yuto Katsuragawa: 2:40 p.m.

Alejandro Tosti, Garrick Higgo: 2:50 p.m.