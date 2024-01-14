5 highlights of Round 3 of the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii

The 2024 Sony Open concluded its third round on Saturday, January 13, at Waialae Country Club. Following the third round of the tournament, Keegan Bradley topped the leaderboard in a tie with Grayson Murray.

The Sony Open had its inaugural round on Thursday, January 11, while its fourth and final round will be played on Sunday, January 14. The tournament features a stellar field of PGA Tour players who have been vying for the winner's share of the purse of $8.3 million.

Golfers displayed outstanding performances on Saturday and below are the highlights of Round 3.

Highlights of Round 3 of the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii

#1 Keegan Bradley takes the lead

Keegan Bradley (Image via Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After the Saturday round, Keegan Bradley topped the leaderboard with a score of under 14 in a tie with Grayson Murray. Bradley jumped 13 positions to settle for the top place. He shot 7-under-63 in the third round after hitting eight birdies.

#2 Ben Silverman jumps 22 positions

Ben Silverman (Image via Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Canadian golfer Ben Silverman shot a bogey-free round of 64 on Saturday to leap 22 positions on the leaderboard of the 2024 Sony Open. He started the third with three back-to-back birdies on the second, third and fourth holes. Silverman made two more birdies on the back nine to score six under 64.

#3 Emiliano Grillo shoots 63

Emiliano Grillo (Image via Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After struggling with his performance in the opening round of the Sony Open, Emilio Grillo was impressive in the third round when he shot 7-under 63. He jumped 46 positions on the leaderboard to finish in a tie with Troy Merritt, Kurt Kitayama, and Austin Eckroat with a score of under 10.

Grillo made three birdies on the front nine and four on the back, along with one bogey, to score 7-under on Saturday.

#4 Luke List struggles with his performance

Luke List (Image via Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Luke List shot a two-over par 72 in the third round of the 2024 Sony Open. He was pretty good with his game in the initial two rounds when he shot under 70 but struggled on Saturday to card 72.

List started with a bogey on the third hole before adding two birdies on the front nine. He made four bogeys on the back nine and settled for a tie for the 63rd position.

#5 Defending champion struggles

Si Woo Kim (Image via Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Defending champion Si Woo Kim has been struggling with his game this year. He shot a round of 70 on Saturday to slip down 24 positions on the leaderboard and settle for the T50 position with Ludvig Aberg, Nick Hardy, and Hideki Matsuyama.