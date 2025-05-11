  • home icon
  • Golf
  • When will Scottie Scheffler play next after his first 2025 victory?

When will Scottie Scheffler play next after his first 2025 victory?

By Rinal Chavda
Modified May 11, 2025 18:45 GMT
PGA: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Final Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler is all set to return to action at the 2025 PGA Championship. It began on May 15 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. His appearance comes two weeks after his historic performance at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Scheffler claimed his first victory of the 2025 PGA Tour season with a strong performance.

Ad

After this victory, Scottie Scheffler heads to Quail Hollow in top form. The course is known for its long layout and the challenging final three holes, called the 'green mile.' It measures over 76,000 yards. Scheffler enters this event as the World No. 1 and also one of the clear favorites to lift the Wanamaker Trophy. Scheffler has previously finished in the top 10 at the PGA Championship, including a T2 finish in 2023 at Oak Hill.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Additionally, Scottie Scheffler shot a 31-under-par 253 at TPC Craig Ranch, tying the all-time lowest 72-hole score in PGA Tour history. He opened with a career-low 61 in the first round, followed by rounds of 63, 66 and 63. This victory marked Scheffler's 14th career PGA Tour title.

Scottie Scheffler led the field in strokes gained tee-to-green (+13.7) and greens in (84.7%) and was second in strokes gained putting (+6.1). Here's the list of players who have qualified for the PGA Championship 2025.

Ad

PGA Championship 2025 field explored, including Scottie Scheffler

PGA champions (lifetime)

  • Xander Schauffele
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Justin Thomas
  • Phil Mickelson
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Jimmy Walker
  • Jason Day
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Jason Dufner
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Martin Kaymer
  • Y.E. Yang
  • Padraig Harrington
  • Shaun Micheel

Masters champions (last five years)

  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Jon Rahm
  • Hideki Matsuyama

US Open champions (last five years)

  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Matt Fitzpatrick

The Open champions (last five years)

  • Brian Harman
  • Cameron Smith
  • Shane Lowry

The top three from the International Federation Ranking

  • John Catlin
  • Daniel van Tonder
  • Takumi Kanaya
Ad

Senior PGA champion

  • Richard Bland

Top 15 and ties from the 2024 PGA Championship

  • Viktor Hovland
  • Thomas Detry
  • Justin Rose
  • Billy Horschel
  • Robert MacIntyre
  • Lee Hodges
  • Taylor Moore
  • Alex Noren
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Dean Burmester

Top 20 from the PGA Professional Championship

  • Tyler Collet
  • Jesse Droemer
  • Brian Bergstol
  • Michael Block
  • Dylan Newman
  • Brandon Bingaman
  • Ryan Lenahan
  • Andre Chi
  • John Somers
  • Justin Hicks
  • Rupe Taylor
  • Tom Johnson
  • Nic Ishee
  • Eric Steger
  • Bob Sowards
  • Bobby Gates
  • Greg Koch
  • Timothy Wiseman
  • Larkin Gross
  • Michael Kartrude

PGA Tour winners (from 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge through 2025 Truist Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic)

  • Davis Riley
  • Cam Davis
  • Davis Thompson
  • Harry Hall
  • Nick Dunlap
  • Jhonattan Vegas
  • Aaron Rai
  • Patton Kizzire
  • Kevin Yu
  • Matt McCarty
  • J.T. Poston
  • Nico Echavarria
  • Austin Eckroat
  • Rafael Campos
  • Maverick McNealy
  • Nick Taylor
  • Sepp Straka
  • Harris English
  • Ludvig Åberg
  • Brian Campbell
  • Joe Highsmith
  • Russell Henley
  • Karl Vilips
  • Min Woo Lee
  • Garrick Higgo
Ad

Top 70 in PGA Championship points through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

  • Sungjae Im
  • Andrew Novak
  • Corey Conners
  • J.J. Spaun
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Sam Burns
  • Tom Hoge
  • Ben Griffin,
  • Tony Finau
  • Max Greyserman
  • Akshay Bhatia
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Daniel Berger
  • Lucas Glover
  • Adam Scott
  • Tom Kim
  • Michael Kim
  • Taylor Pendrith
  • Si Woo Kim
  • Denny McCarthy
  • Eric Cole
  • Sam Stevens
  • Patrick Rodgers
  • Mackenzie Hughes
  • Stephan Jaeger
  • Jacob Bridgeman
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • Adam Hadwin
  • Seamus Power
  • Byeong Hun An
  • Bud Cauley

Ryder Cup players from 2023 (if still in top 100 in OWGR)

  • Max Homa
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Nicolai Højgaard

Top three from Asian Swing on DP World Tour

Ad
  • Keita Nakajima
  • Eugenio Chacarra
  • Marco Penge

Special invitations

  • Laurie Canter
  • Luke Donald
  • Rickie Fowler
  • Sergio Garcia
  • Ryan Gerard
  • Ryo Hisatsune
  • Rasmus Højgaard
  • Beau Hossler
  • Dustin Johnson
  • John Keefer
  • Chris Kirk
  • Kurt Kitayama
  • Jake Knapp
  • Thriston Lawrence
  • Justin Lower
  • Max McGreevy
  • Tom McKibbin
  • Keith Mitchell
  • Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
  • Joaquin Niemann
  • Niklas Norgaard
  • Shaun Norris
  • Thorbjorn Olesen
  • John Parry
  • Matthieu Pavon
  • David Puig
  • Patrick Reed
  • Elvis Smylie
  • Sami Valimaki
  • Eric van Rooyen
  • Matt Wallace
  • Gary Woodland
  • Cameron Young
  • Will Zalatoris
About the author
Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working.

Know More
Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications