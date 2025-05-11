When will Scottie Scheffler play next after his first 2025 victory?

Scottie Scheffler is all set to return to action at the 2025 PGA Championship. It began on May 15 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. His appearance comes two weeks after his historic performance at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Scheffler claimed his first victory of the 2025 PGA Tour season with a strong performance.
After this victory, Scottie Scheffler heads to Quail Hollow in top form. The course is known for its long layout and the challenging final three holes, called the 'green mile.' It measures over 76,000 yards. Scheffler enters this event as the World No. 1 and also one of the clear favorites to lift the Wanamaker Trophy. Scheffler has previously finished in the top 10 at the PGA Championship, including a T2 finish in 2023 at Oak Hill.
Additionally, Scottie Scheffler shot a 31-under-par 253 at TPC Craig Ranch, tying the all-time lowest 72-hole score in PGA Tour history. He opened with a career-low 61 in the first round, followed by rounds of 63, 66 and 63. This victory marked Scheffler's 14th career PGA Tour title.
Scottie Scheffler led the field in strokes gained tee-to-green (+13.7) and greens in (84.7%) and was second in strokes gained putting (+6.1). Here's the list of players who have qualified for the PGA Championship 2025.
PGA Championship 2025 field explored, including Scottie Scheffler
PGA champions (lifetime)
- Xander Schauffele
- Brooks Koepka
- Justin Thomas
- Phil Mickelson
- Collin Morikawa
- Jimmy Walker
- Jason Day
- Rory McIlroy
- Jason Dufner
- Keegan Bradley
- Martin Kaymer
- Y.E. Yang
- Padraig Harrington
- Shaun Micheel
Masters champions (last five years)
- Scottie Scheffler
- Jon Rahm
- Hideki Matsuyama
US Open champions (last five years)
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Wyndham Clark
- Matt Fitzpatrick
The Open champions (last five years)
- Brian Harman
- Cameron Smith
- Shane Lowry
The top three from the International Federation Ranking
- John Catlin
- Daniel van Tonder
- Takumi Kanaya
Senior PGA champion
- Richard Bland
Top 15 and ties from the 2024 PGA Championship
- Viktor Hovland
- Thomas Detry
- Justin Rose
- Billy Horschel
- Robert MacIntyre
- Lee Hodges
- Taylor Moore
- Alex Noren
- Sahith Theegala
- Dean Burmester
Top 20 from the PGA Professional Championship
- Tyler Collet
- Jesse Droemer
- Brian Bergstol
- Michael Block
- Dylan Newman
- Brandon Bingaman
- Ryan Lenahan
- Andre Chi
- John Somers
- Justin Hicks
- Rupe Taylor
- Tom Johnson
- Nic Ishee
- Eric Steger
- Bob Sowards
- Bobby Gates
- Greg Koch
- Timothy Wiseman
- Larkin Gross
- Michael Kartrude
PGA Tour winners (from 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge through 2025 Truist Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic)
- Davis Riley
- Cam Davis
- Davis Thompson
- Harry Hall
- Nick Dunlap
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Aaron Rai
- Patton Kizzire
- Kevin Yu
- Matt McCarty
- J.T. Poston
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Rafael Campos
- Maverick McNealy
- Nick Taylor
- Sepp Straka
- Harris English
- Ludvig Åberg
- Brian Campbell
- Joe Highsmith
- Russell Henley
- Karl Vilips
- Min Woo Lee
- Garrick Higgo
Top 70 in PGA Championship points through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Sungjae Im
- Andrew Novak
- Corey Conners
- J.J. Spaun
- Patrick Cantlay
- Sam Burns
- Tom Hoge
- Ben Griffin,
- Tony Finau
- Max Greyserman
- Akshay Bhatia
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Daniel Berger
- Lucas Glover
- Adam Scott
- Tom Kim
- Michael Kim
- Taylor Pendrith
- Si Woo Kim
- Denny McCarthy
- Eric Cole
- Sam Stevens
- Patrick Rodgers
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Stephan Jaeger
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Adam Hadwin
- Seamus Power
- Byeong Hun An
- Bud Cauley
Ryder Cup players from 2023 (if still in top 100 in OWGR)
- Max Homa
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Nicolai Højgaard
Top three from Asian Swing on DP World Tour
- Keita Nakajima
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Marco Penge
Special invitations
- Laurie Canter
- Luke Donald
- Rickie Fowler
- Sergio Garcia
- Ryan Gerard
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Beau Hossler
- Dustin Johnson
- John Keefer
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Thriston Lawrence
- Justin Lower
- Max McGreevy
- Tom McKibbin
- Keith Mitchell
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Joaquin Niemann
- Niklas Norgaard
- Shaun Norris
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- John Parry
- Matthieu Pavon
- David Puig
- Patrick Reed
- Elvis Smylie
- Sami Valimaki
- Eric van Rooyen
- Matt Wallace
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris