When will Scottie Scheffler resume play at RBC Heritage? Golfer's Sunday tee times explored

Scottie Scheffler will begin the 2023 RBC Heritage at 12:38 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 16. The golfer finished the third round in fourth place and will begin the final round three strokes behind leader Matt Fitzpatrick.
The fourth round of the RBC Heritage will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, with Justin Lower and Luke Donald leading the way, followed by Harris English and Kramer Hickok at 8:40 a.m.
Scottie Scheffler began the third round with a birdie on the second hole and went on to make three more, and finished with a score of 69.
After the third round, Matt Fitzpatrick led with a score of under 14, followed by Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth.
2023 RBC Heritage: Round 4 tee times
- 8:30 a.m.- Justin Lower, Luke Donald
- 8:40 a.m.- Harris English, Kramer Hickok
- 8:50 a.m.- Kevin Streelman, Matthew NeSmith, Justin Suh
- 9:01 a.m.- Viktor Hovland, Jim Herman, Shane Lowry
- 9:12 a.m.- Austin Smotherman, Garrick Higgo, Danny Willett
- 9:23 a.m.- James Hahn, Zach Johnson, Max McGreevy
- 9:34 a.m.- Doug Ghim, Lucas Herbert, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 9:45 a.m.- Justin Thomas, Davis Thompson, Beau Hossler
- 9:56 a.m.- Andrew Putnam, Cameron Young, Ernie Els
- 10:07 a.m.- Adam Schenk, K.H. Lee, Ben Martin
- 10:22 a.m.- Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau, Adam Svensson
- 10:33 a.m.- Nate Lashley, Adam Long, Sam Burns
- 10:44 a.m.- Ben Griffin, Nick Taylor, Gary Woodland
- 10:55 a.m.- Chris Kirk, Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy
- 11:06 a.m.- Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Michael Thompson
- 11:17 a.m.- Jon Rahm, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose
- 11:28 a.m.- Adam Scott, Brendon Todd, Carson Young
- 11:39 a.m.- Sahith Theegala, Corey Conners, Lee Hodges
- 11:54 a.m.- Brian Harman, Patton Kizzire, Patrick Rodgers
- 12:05 p.m.- Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Russell Henley
- 12:16 p.m.- Matt Kuchar, Emiliano Grillo, Xander Schauffele
- 12:27 p.m.- Cam Davis, Hayden Buckley, Rickie Fowler
- 12:38 p.m.- Jimmy Walker, Scottie Scheffler, Chez Reavie
- 12:49 p.m.- Taylor Moore, Mark Hubbard, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1 p.m.- Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth
2023 RBC Heritage: Round 3 leaderboard
- 1. Matt Fitzpatrick: -14
- 2. Patrick Cantlay: -13
- 3. Jordan Spieth: -12
- T4. Scottie Scheffler: -11
- T4. Jimmy Walker: -11
- T4. Mark Hubbard: -11
- T4. Tommy Fleetwood: -11
- T4. Taylor Moore: -11
- T9. Emiliano Grillo: -10
- T9. Matt Kuchar: -10
- T9. Xander Schauffele: -10
- T9. Rickie Fowler: -10
- T9. Cam Davis: -10
- T9. Hayden Buckley: -10
- T9. Chez Reavie: -10
- T16. Brian Harman: -9
- T16. Patton Kizzire: -9
- T16. Russell Henley: -9
- T16. Sungjae Im: -9
- T16. Keegan Bradley: -9
- T21. Justin Rose: -8
- T21. Jon Rahm: -8
- T21. Aaron Wise: -8
- T21. Adam Scott: -8
- T21. Brendon Todd: -8
- T21. Carson Young: -8
- T21. Lee Hodges: -8
- T21. Sahith Theegala: -8
- T21. Corey Conners: -8
- T21. Patrick Rodgers: -8
- T31. Ben Griffin: -7
- T31. Scott Stallings
- T31. Chris Kirk: -7
- T31. Denny McCarthy: -7
- T31. Wyndham Clark: -7
- T31. Michael Thompson: -7
- T31. Collin Morikawa: -7
- T38. Nate Lashley: -6
- T38. Nick Taylor: -6
- T38. Gady Woodland: -6
- T41. Tyrrell Hatton: -5
- T41. Adam Svensson: -5
- T41. Tony Finau: -5
- T41. Sam Burns: -5
- T41. Adam Long: -5
- T46. Doug Ghim: -4
- T46. Davis Thompson: -4
- T46. Justin Thomas: -4
- T46. Beau Hossler: -4
- T46. Ernie Els: -4
- T46. Andrew Putnam: -4
- T46. Cameron Young: -4
- T46. Adam Schenk: -4
- T46. Ben Martin: -4
- T46. KH Lee: -4
- T56. Zach Johnson: -23
- T56. James Hahn: -3
- T56. Lucas Herbert: -3
- T56. Christiaan Benzuidenhout: -3
- T56. Viktor Hovland: -3
- T60. Austin Smotherman: -1
- T60. Garrick Higgo: -1
- T60. Danny Willett: -1
- T60. Max McGreevy: -1
- T65. Kevin Streelman: E
- T65. Jim Herman: ae
- T65. Shany Lowry: E
- T68. Harris English: +1
- T68. Kramer Hickok: +1
- T68. Matthew NeSmith: +1
- T68 . Justin Suh: +1
- T72. Justin Lower: +3
- T72. Luke Donald: +3
