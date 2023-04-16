2023 RBC Heritage day 3 leaderboard and highlights so far

Matt Fitzpatrick dethroned Jimmy Walker from the top position at the RBC Heritage after the third round. Fitzpatrick came from behind and played a bogey-free round to take the lead in the tournament on Saturday.

He will start the final round on Sunday, three strokes ahead of Patrick Cantlay, who secured the second position. The defending champion Jordan Spieth settled for third place with a scoring deficit of 12.

Having started the tournament with a birdie on the second hole, Matt Fitzpatrick sank six birdies and an eagle in the third round to finish at a score of 63.

Jimmy Walker, who was in the lead after the second round, slipped down to the fourth position along with Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Moore.

2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm is six strokes behind the lead and settled for 21st position in a nine-way tie. Patrick Cantlay also played a bogey-free round, making five birdies to finish at a score of 66.

Rickie Fowler settled into the ninth position alongside Emiliano Grillo, Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele, Cam Davis, Hayden Buckley, and Chez Reavie.

The final round of the RBC Heritage event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 16 at Harbour Town Links.

2023 RBC Heritage day 3 leaderboard

1. Matt Fitzpatrick: -14

2. Patrick Cantlay: -13

3. Jordan Spieth: -12

T4. Scottie Scheffler: -11

T4. Jimmy Walker: -11

T4. Mark Hubbard: -11

T4. Tommy Fleetwood: -11

T4. Taylor Moore: -11

T9. Emiliano Grillo: -10

T9. Matt Kuchar: -10

T9. Xander Schauffele: -10

T9. Rickie Fowler: -10

T9. Cam Davis: -10

T9. Hayden Buckley: -10

T9. Chez Reavie: -10

T16. Brian Harman: -9

T16. Patton Kizzire: -9

T16. Russell Henley: -9

T16. Sungjae Im: -9

T16. Keegan Bradley: -9

T21. Justin Rose: -8

T21. Jon Rahm: -8

T21. Aaron Wise: -8

T21. Adam Scott: -8

T21. Brendon Todd: -8

T21. Carson Young: -8

T21. Lee Hodges: -8

T21. Sahith Theegala: -8

T21. Corey Conners: -8

T21. Patrick Rodgers: -8

T31. Ben Griffin: -7

T31. Scott Stallings

T31. Chris Kirk: -7

T31. Denny McCarthy: -7

T31. Wyndham Clark: -7

T31. Michael Thompson: -7

T31. Collin Morikawa: -7

T38. Nate Lashley: -6

T38. Nick Taylor: -6

T38. Gady Woodland: -6

T41. Tyrrell Hatton: -5

T41. Adam Svensson: -5

T41. Tony Finau: -5

T41. Sam Burns: -5

T41. Adam Long: -5

T46. Doug Ghim: -4

T46. Davis Thompson: -4

T46. Justin Thomas: -4

T46. Beau Hossler: -4

T46. Ernie Els: -4

T46. Andrew Putnam: -4

T46. Cameron Young: -4

T46. Adam Schenk: -4

T46. Ben Martin: -4

T46. KH Lee: -4

T56. Zach Johnson: -23

T56. James Hahn: -3

T56. Lucas Herbert: -3

T56. Christiaan Benzuidenhout: -3

T56. Viktor Hovland: -3

T60. Austin Smotherman: -1

T60. Garrick Higgo: -1

T60. Danny Willett: -1

T60. Max McGreevy: -1

T65. Kevin Streelman: E

T65. Jim Herman: ae

T65. Shany Lowry: E

T68. Harris English: +1

T68. Kramer Hickok: +1

T68. Matthew NeSmith: +1

T68 . Justin Suh: +1

T72. Justin Lower: +3

T72. Luke Donald: +3

