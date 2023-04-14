Who is Jimmy Walker? 44-year-old starts big at RBC Heritage

Jimmy Walker is making headlines after the American golfer finished in the top 5 in the first round of the 2023 RBC Heritage. He had an incredible start to the tournament, wrapping up the first round with a score of 65.

Jimmy Walker is a professional American golfer who plays on the PGA Tour. His career has been pretty shaky. After playing 187 events without a win, Walker's victory drought came to an end in 2014, when he won the 2013 Frys.com Open.

It was his first PGA Tour victory in nine years. He defeated former Masters winner Vijay Singh by two strokes after playing the last two rounds of 62-66.

With this victory, Walker earned a PGA Tour card until the end of 2016. He also entered the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings and received an invitation to the Masters. Not only that, but he also earned an exemption to play in the Hyundai Tournament of Champions.

2014 had many surprises for the Texas-based golfer as he won the second PGA Tour event at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Walker registered a one-stroke victory over Chris Kirk after playing the final round of 63.

Jimmy Walker won the first PGA Tour event of his career in 2014. His third victory was recorded at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in February 2014 after defeating Dustin Johnson and Jim Renner by one stroke.

All about the early life and professional career of Jimmy Walker

Jimmy Walker was born on 16 January 1979 in Oklahoma City but grew up in Texas. His family moved to Texas from where he did his graduation. He played golf during his college days while studying at Baylor University of Waco in Texas.

Jimmy Walker turned pro at the age of 22 in 2001 and began his journey on the Nationwide Tour. He won the Bell South Panama Championship and then the Chitimacha Louisiana Open and earned a PGA Tour card after leading the Nationwide Tour's money list in 2014.

He began his PGA Tour journey in 2005 but could only play in nine tournaments due to injury. The following year, he played in 21 events with a top-25 finish and made cuts in only nine tournaments, resulting in losing the PGA Tour card. Fortunately, in 2008 he earned his card back, but fate repeated as he endured a difficult season and made cuts in only 13 of the 24 events.

After struggling with his performances for a few years and somehow securing his PGA Tour card, Jimmy Walker finally tasted victory in 2014. The incredible season ended with Walker winning three events, topping the 2014 money list, Ryder Cup standings, and FedEx Cup standings.

He made his Masters debut in 2014 and finished in eighth position. He also earned an exemption for the Open Championship and secured the 26th position. In 2015, Jimmy Walker defended the Sony Open and a few weeks later won the fifth PGA Tour of his career at the Valero Texas Open.

Walker has played in all four major tournaments and won the PGA Championship in 2016.

