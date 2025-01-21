When will Scottie Scheffler return to PGA Tour after surgery? Possible comeback explored

Scottie Scheffler has recently shared an update about his surgery, claiming he could soon make a potential comeback. The American golfer injured himself while preparing a dish last month and as glass pieces were punctured into his hand, he underwent surgery.

Scheffler was scheduled to start his 2025 PGA Tour season at The Sentry in Hawaii. However, he withdrew from the competition following the injury.

The World No. 1 recently provided an update on his surgery and revealed that he is feeling good. Scottie Scheffler said about his injury (via PGA Tour):

"Feeling good, everything went well with the surgery. Body feels pretty good. Still making decisions on schedule going forward. Should know next few days to a week whether I’ll be playing next week. Everything’s on schedule."

There is a chance of him competing at next week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event. In his recent interview, Scheffler said that he was excited to make a comeback.

“Just want to make sure I'm getting back to normal, progressing the right way in recovery. I’m definitely anxious to get back, excited to get back but I’m also not going to rush back just to rush back,” he added.

The 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will take place from January 30 to February 2 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

A look into Scottie Scheffler's performance in 2024

Scottie Scheffler had an incredible season on the PGA Tour in 2024. He recorded some impressive finishes last season, including seven wins on the PGA Tour. He had 16 top-10 finishes and also had two runner-up finishes.

He won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, the Masters, RBC Heritage, the Memorial Tournament, the Travelers Championship, and the Tour Championship, along with the unofficial PGA Tour event Hero World Challenge. He had also won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Here are the results of the tournaments Scottie Scheffler played on the PGA Tour in 2024:

The Sentry: T5, 66-64-71-66 (-25), $690,500

The American Express: T17, 67-66-69-65 (-21), $132,300

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T6, 69-64-70 (-13), $642,500

WM Phoenix Open: T3, 68-66-66-66 (-18), $519,200

The Genesis Invitational: T10, 68-70-70-68 (-8), $455,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: 1st, 70-67-70-66 (-15), $4,000,000

THE PLAYERS Championship: 1st, 67-69-68-64 (-20), $4,500,000

Texas Children's Houston Open: T2, 65-70-66-68 (-11), $553,735

Masters Tournament: 1st, 66-72-71-68 (-11), $3,600,000

RBC Heritage: 1st, 69-65-63-68 (-19), $3,600,000

PGA Championship: T8, 67-66-73-65 (-13), $521,417.50

Charles Schwab Challenge: T2, 72-65-63-71 (-9), $809,900

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: 1st, 67-68-71-74 (-8), $4,000,000

U.S. Open: T41, 71-74-71-72 (+8), $72,305

Travelers Championship: 1st, 65-64-64-65 (-22), $3,600,000

The Open Championship: T7, 70-70-71-72 (-1), $451,833

Men’s Olympic Golf Competition: 1st, 67-69-67-62 (-19)

FedEx St. Jude Championship: 4th, 66-65-69-66 (-14), $960,000

BMW Championship: T33, 71-72-74-72 (+1), $119,666.67

TOUR Championship: 1st, 65-66-66-67 (-30), $24,000,000

Hero World Challenge: 1st, 67-64-69-63 (-25), $1,000,000

