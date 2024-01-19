When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Friday at The American Express 2024? Event favorite’s tee time explored

Scottie Scheffler didn’t have a great start to The American Express 2024. The World No. 1 carded a 67 with three of his five birdies clustered around the turn on Thursday. Scheffler will return on Friday for the second round. He will tee off at the PGA West – Nicklaus Tournament Course at 11:41 am alongside Patrick Cantlay.
Despite being a favorite to win this weekend, Scheffler failed to scorch La Quinta as thoroughly as some of his competitors like his Ryder Cup teammates Zach Johnson and Xander Schauffele.
While Johnson took an early lead with Alex Noren, Scheffler settled for a T39 finish on Day 1. He shared the position with 14 others, including the likes of Shane Lowry and J. T. Poston.
For the unversed, Scottie Scheffler came into the California event with a +550 odds, according to SportsLine. The Texan has a strong record at the event finishing thrice in the top 25 in four appearances.
Coming off the back of a T5 finish at The Sentry, Scheffler will be looking to better his best-ever result of solo third in the competition. It’ll be interesting to see where the 2022 Masters champion ranks on the American Express leaderboard after round 2.
The American Express 2024 Round 2 tee times
Day 2 of The American Express 2024 will tee off at 11:30 am. S.H. Kim and Tyson Alexander will take the first tee at the La Quinta Country Club course.
Listed below are the Friday tee times for The American Express 2024:
The American Express Round 2: La Quinta Country Club
1st tee
- 11:30 am - S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander
- 11:41 am - Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin
- 11:52 am - Rafael Campos, Nicholas Lindheim
- 12:03 pm - Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim
- 12:14 pm - Ben Martin, Beau Hossler
- 12:25 pm - Tyler Duncan, Patton Kizzire
- 12:36 pm - Nate Lashley, Carson Young
- 12:47 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumber
- 12:58 pm - J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas
- 1:09 pm - Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips
- 1:20 pm - Harry Hall, Sam Stevens
- 1:31 pm - Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey
- 1:42 pm - Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati
- 11:41 am - Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner
- 11:52 am - Sami Valimaki, David Skinns
- 12:03 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry
- 12:14 pm - Eric Cole, Adam Schenk
- 12:25 pm - Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas
- 12:36 pm - Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe
- 12:47 pm - Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger
- 12:58 pm - J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray
- 1:09 pm - Norman Xiong, Michael Block
- 1:20 pm - Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley
- 1:31 pm - Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges
- 1:42 pm - Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott
The American Express Round 2: PGA West – Nicklaus Tournament
1st tee
- 11:30 am - Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley
- 11:41 am - Sam Burns, Eirk Barnes
- 11:52 am - Parker Coody, John Pak
- 12:03 pm - Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy
- 12:14 pm - Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor
- 12:25 pm - Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
- 12:36 pm - Brandon Wu, Will Gordon
- 12:47 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren
- 12:58 pm - Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee
- 1:09 pm - Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork
- 1:20 pm - Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman
- 1:31 pm - Shane Lowry, Jason Day
- 1:42 pm - Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson
- 11:41 am - Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay
- 11:52 am - Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:03 pm - Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh
- 12:14 pm - Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker
- 12:25 pm - Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark
- 12:36 pm - Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre
- 12:47 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria
- 12:58 pm - Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
- 1:09 pm - Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman
- 1:20 pm - Adam Long, Ryan Palmer
- 1:31 pm - Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
- 1:42 pm - Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont De Chassart
The American Express Round 2: PGA West – Stadium Course
1st tee
- 11:30 am - Troy Merritt, Josh Teater
- 11:41 am - Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis
- 11:52 am - Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon
- 12:03 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith
- 12:14 pm - Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen
- 12:25 pm - Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:36 pm - Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim
- 12:47 pm - Justin Lower, Alex Smalley
- 12:58 pm - Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee
- 1:09 pm - Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap
- 1:20 pm - Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat
- 1:31 pm - Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ
- 1:42 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid
- 11:41 am - Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry
- 11:52 am - Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith
- 12:03 pm - Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton
- 12:14 pm - David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu
- 12:25 pm - Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett
- 12:36 pm - Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda
- 12:47 pm - Zac Blair, David Lipsky
- 12:58 pm - Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor
- 1:09 pm - Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski
- 1:20 pm - Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren
- 1:31 pm - Davis Riley, Matt Wallace
- 1:42 pm - Jimmy Stranger, Blaine Hale Jr.
Saturday tee times for the PGA Tour's The American Express 2024 will be updated soon.