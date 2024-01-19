When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Friday at The American Express 2024? Event favorite’s tee time explored

Scottie Scheffler didn’t have a great start to The American Express 2024. The World No. 1 carded a 67 with three of his five birdies clustered around the turn on Thursday. Scheffler will return on Friday for the second round. He will tee off at the PGA West – Nicklaus Tournament Course at 11:41 am alongside Patrick Cantlay.

Despite being a favorite to win this weekend, Scheffler failed to scorch La Quinta as thoroughly as some of his competitors like his Ryder Cup teammates Zach Johnson and Xander Schauffele.

While Johnson took an early lead with Alex Noren, Scheffler settled for a T39 finish on Day 1. He shared the position with 14 others, including the likes of Shane Lowry and J. T. Poston.

For the unversed, Scottie Scheffler came into the California event with a +550 odds, according to SportsLine. The Texan has a strong record at the event finishing thrice in the top 25 in four appearances.

Coming off the back of a T5 finish at The Sentry, Scheffler will be looking to better his best-ever result of solo third in the competition. It’ll be interesting to see where the 2022 Masters champion ranks on the American Express leaderboard after round 2.

The American Express 2024 Round 2 tee times

Day 2 of The American Express 2024 will tee off at 11:30 am. S.H. Kim and Tyson Alexander will take the first tee at the La Quinta Country Club course.

Listed below are the Friday tee times for The American Express 2024:

The American Express Round 2: La Quinta Country Club

1st tee

11:30 am - S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander

11:41 am - Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin

11:52 am - Rafael Campos, Nicholas Lindheim

12:03 pm - Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim

12:14 pm - Ben Martin, Beau Hossler

12:25 pm - Tyler Duncan, Patton Kizzire

12:36 pm - Nate Lashley, Carson Young

12:47 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumber

12:58 pm - J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas

1:09 pm - Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips

1:20 pm - Harry Hall, Sam Stevens

1:31 pm - Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey

1:42 pm - Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin

10th tee

11:30 am - Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati

11:41 am - Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner

11:52 am - Sami Valimaki, David Skinns

12:03 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry

12:14 pm - Eric Cole, Adam Schenk

12:25 pm - Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas

12:36 pm - Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe

12:47 pm - Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger

12:58 pm - J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray

1:09 pm - Norman Xiong, Michael Block

1:20 pm - Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley

1:31 pm - Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges

1:42 pm - Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott

The American Express Round 2: PGA West – Nicklaus Tournament

1st tee

11:30 am - Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley

11:41 am - Sam Burns, Eirk Barnes

11:52 am - Parker Coody, John Pak

12:03 pm - Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy

12:14 pm - Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor

12:25 pm - Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

12:36 pm - Brandon Wu, Will Gordon

12:47 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren

12:58 pm - Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee

1:09 pm - Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork

1:20 pm - Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman

1:31 pm - Shane Lowry, Jason Day

1:42 pm - Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman

10th tee

11:30 am - Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson

11:41 am - Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay

11:52 am - Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune

12:03 pm - Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh

12:14 pm - Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker

12:25 pm - Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark

12:36 pm - Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre

12:47 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria

12:58 pm - Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

1:09 pm - Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman

1:20 pm - Adam Long, Ryan Palmer

1:31 pm - Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

1:42 pm - Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont De Chassart

The American Express Round 2: PGA West – Stadium Course

1st tee

11:30 am - Troy Merritt, Josh Teater

11:41 am - Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis

11:52 am - Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon

12:03 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith

12:14 pm - Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen

12:25 pm - Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith

12:36 pm - Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim

12:47 pm - Justin Lower, Alex Smalley

12:58 pm - Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee

1:09 pm - Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap

1:20 pm - Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat

1:31 pm - Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ

1:42 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey

10th tee

11:30 am - Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid

11:41 am - Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry

11:52 am - Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith

12:03 pm - Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton

12:14 pm - David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu

12:25 pm - Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett

12:36 pm - Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda

12:47 pm - Zac Blair, David Lipsky

12:58 pm - Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor

1:09 pm - Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski

1:20 pm - Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren

1:31 pm - Davis Riley, Matt Wallace

1:42 pm - Jimmy Stranger, Blaine Hale Jr.

Saturday tee times for the PGA Tour's The American Express 2024 will be updated soon.