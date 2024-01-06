When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Saturday at The Sentry 2024? Round 3 tee time and pairing explored

Scottie Scheffler took the solo lead on Day 2 of The Sentry 2024. The world's No. 1 golfer shot eight birdies and an eagle on Friday to finish 9-under 64. The PGA Tour Player of the Year winner took a one-shot lead after 36 holes, beating the likes of Tyrrell Hatton, Brendon Todd and Sungjae Im.

Scheffler will return to the Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course field for Round 3 on Saturday. He will take the first tee at 2:45 pm ET alongside Hatton and Todd. The golfer will follow the pairing of Viktor Hovland, Chris Kirk and Im on the first tee.

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Scottie Scheffler finished T13 and T7 in his last two appearances in the competition. The World No.1 will be eyeing to better the record by winning this weekend. It is pertinent to note that the PGA Tour star returned to the greens on Thursday after winning the Hero World Challenge last month.

Having been dubbed the most consistent golfer of last year, Scheffler will be looking to take home the $3.6 million winner’s share from the event’s $20 million purse.

Expand Tweet

The Sentry 2024 Round 3 tee times

Round 3 of The Sentry 2024 will tee off at 12:57 pm ET. The pairing of Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston and Tom Hoge will take the first tee, while the trio of Camilo Villegas, Eric Cole and Taylor Moore will follow them at 1:09 pm. As mentioned above, event leader Scheffler will have a late tee-off.

Notably, Day 1 leader Sahith Theegala will tee off at 2:09 pm. Jordan Spieth and Akshay Bhatia will join him on the first tee.

Listed below are the Saturday tee times for The Sentry 2024:

1st tee

12:57 pm - Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge

1:09 pm - Camilo Villegas, Eric Cole, Taylor Moore

1:21 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Adam Hadwin, Tony Finau

1:33 pm - Cameron Young, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

1:45 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Adam Schenk, Jason Day

1:57 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka, Brian Harman

2:09 pm - Jordan Spieth, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

2:21 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Byeong Hun An, Collin Morikawa

2:33 pm - Viktor Hovland, Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im

2:45 pm - Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, Scottie Scheffler

10th tee

12:57 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Nico Echavarria, Max Homa

1:09 pm - Luke List, Lee Hodges, Sam Burns

1:21 pm - Matt Wallace, Rickie Fowler, Harris English

1:33 pm - Adam Svensson, Lucas Glover, Nick Taylor

1:45 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Hardy, Tom Kim

1:57 pm - Wyndham Clark, Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley

2:09 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Denny McCarthy, Hideki Matsuyama

2:21 pm - Davis Riley, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

2:33 pm - Cam Davis, Seamus Power, Russell Henley

2:45 pm - Andrew Putnam, Vincent Norrman

Tee times for The Sentry 2024’s final round will be updated after Saturday’s round.