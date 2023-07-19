When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at The Open Championship 2023? Golfer’s Thursday tee times explored

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is ready to tee it up at the Open Championship. The tournament is scheduled to be held between July 20-23, 2023, at the Royal Liverpool Club in Hoylake, England. Being the fourth and final major of the year, the field of 156 talented golfers will be looking to lift the coveted Claret Jug.

Scottie Scheffler has had a fantastic year so far. He finished 10th at the 2023 Masters, second at the PGA Championship, and third at the US Open. Now he will look to go the full mile and claim victory at the Open Championship. For Rounds 1 and 2, Scheffler is paired with Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott. On Thursday, July 20, he will tee it off at 4:47 am ET.

Scottie Scheffler's best finish at the Open came in 2021 when he finished T8. However, the golfer is possibly in the best shape of his life and looking like a favorite to win the tournament this year. According to SportsLine, Scottie Scheffler is the second favorite to win the tournament with odds of +750.

Scottie Scheffler faces tough competition from Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm at 2023 Open Championship

While Scheffler is a favorite to win, Rory McIlroy is coming fresh off a win at the Scottish Open and looking to take his first major victory in almost a decade. Along with him, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Wyndham Clark - all 2023 major winners - will also be looking to pick up another major this year.

While Scheffler is looking forward to winning a major, he would not be disappointed if he did not manage to do so. Speaking via Golf Digest he said:

“A year without winning a major would be pretty similar to the other 25 years of my life, I guess. Yes, it's so fun to win majors, but I'm not going to sit at the end of the year and look back on the year and be frustrated or upset because I didn't win a major."

Here are the top 20 favorite golfers for the Open Championship:

Rory McIlroy +525

Scottie Scheffler +750

Jon Rahm +1200

Rickie Fowler +1200

Tommy Fleetwood +1500

Viktor Hovland +1500

Cameron Smith +1500

Brooks Koepka +1800

Xander Schauffele +2500

Tyrrell Hatton +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Shane Lowry +3000

Dustin Johnson +3000

Jordan Spieth +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Tom Kim +4000

Justin Rose +4500

Cameron Young +4500

Tony Finau +5000