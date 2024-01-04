When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at The Sentry 2024? Tee time and pairing explored

Scottie Scheffler returns to the greens this week with The Sentry 2024. The PGA Tour Player of the Year winner will tee off at 4:39 pm ET on Thursday, January 4. He will take the first tee alongside 2023 FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth.

The Sentry tee off the PGA Tour’s new season. The event, formerly known as the Sentry Tournament of Champions, is being played at the Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Hawaii. Apart from World No.1 Scheffler, the event’s 59-player field will feature some of the biggest golf names.

The golfers will go up against each other for the $3.6 million winner’s share of the $20 million purse and the 700 FedEx Cup points on offer.

Listed below are the Thursday tee times for The Sentry 2024:

12:45 pm - Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim

12:57 pm - Brian Harman, Eric Cole, Camilo Villegas

1:09 pm - Seamus Power, Adam Schenk, Lee Hodges

1:21 pm - Luke List, Davis Riley, Hideki Matsuyama

1:33 pm - Nick Hardy, Russell Henley, Sepp Straka

1:45 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Tom Hoge, Ben An

1:57 pm - Denny McCarthy, J.T. Poston, Mac Hughes

2:09 pm - Si Woo Kim, Cam Young, Harris English

2:21 pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

2:33 pm - Max Homa, Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler

2:51 pm - Nico Echavarria, Matt Wallace

3:03 pm - Keegan Bradley, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick

3:15 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Nick Taylor, Cam Davis

3:27 pm - Vincent Norrman, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd

3:39 pm - Lucas Glover, Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin

3:51 pm - Adam Svensson, Kurt Kitayama, Emiliano Grillo

4:03 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Jason Day, Corey Conners

4:15 pm - Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam, Justin Rose

4:27 pm - Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark

4:39 pm - Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

Scottie Scheffler wins PGA Tour Player of the Year title ahead of The Sentry

The World No.1 golfer was voted the Player of the Year on Wednesday. Scheffler beat the likes of Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm to win the title. It is pertinent to note that the Texas native bagged 38 per cent of votes in the title voting. With the victory, the American became the first golfer since Tiger Woods to win the title in consecutive years.

Scheffler won only two events, the Phoenix Open and the Players Championship, in the 2022-23 season. However, the golfer was the most consistent player, finishing 13 times in the top 5s and 17 times in the top 10s in 23 outings.

Notably, Scheffler also won the Hero World Challenge in December. He emerged victorious from the 20-player field after an impressive display at the Albany Golf Course.