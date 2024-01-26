When will Stephan Jaeger resume play at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open? Round 2 leader’s Friday tee times explored

Stephan Jaeger led the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at the end of round 2. On Thursday, the German golfer shot an impressive 8-under 64 at the North Course to take a one-shot lead over runner-up Nicolai Hojgaard. The German will return on Friday at 2:30 pm ET. He will take the last tee of the day at South Course alongside Hojgaard and Thomas Detry.

Jaeger, who shot a 68 on Wednesday, birdied five of his first eight holes on Thursday. He carded just one bogey and made a 35-foot eagle putt on his final hole of round 2. He took advantage of the changing conditions at the Torrey Pines Golf Course and eased past the likes of Detry and Matthieu Pavon, who sit at T3.

The lead on Farmers Insurance Open day 2 also meant the 34-year-old extended his consecutive cuts-made streak to 20. Notably, Jaeger last missed a 36-hole cut at the RBC Heritage last year.

Reflecting on his performance so far at the Farmers Insurance Open 2024, Stephan Jaeger stated, as quoted by Golfweek:

“I’ve been driving a fair bit of fairways. When I do miss it, I feel like I’ve done a good job with missing in the right spots, being able to kind of chase something up and being able to maybe have an easier up-and-down than you would out of the rough or something. I’ve been putting it well, my speed’s been great. Obviously made a couple of nice putts, longer putts that kind of kept the round going.”

Coming off the back of a T52 finish at The American Express, Jaeger will be looking for a strong scorecard this weekend.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open Round 2 tee times

Listed below are the Friday tee times for the Farmers Insurance Open (All times ET):

South Course

1st tee

12:20 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Bronson Burgoon, Chris Gotterup

12:30 pm - Robby Shelton, Doug Ghim, Vincent Norrman

12:40 pm - Jacob Bridgeman, Taiga Semikawa, Sam Stevens

12:50 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Adam Schenk, Parker Coody

1:00 pm - Chad Ramey, Jake Knapp, Alexander Björk

1:10 pm - Taylor Montgomery, Luke List, Nick Hardy

1:20 pm - Tom Whitney, Kevin Yu, Beau Hossler

1:30 pm - Scott Stallings, Sami Valimaki, Joe Highsmith

1:40 pm - Maverick McNealy, Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes

1:50 pm - Chesson Hadley, Xander Schauffele, Charley Hoffman

2:00 pm - S.H. Kim, Patrick Rodgers, Zac Blair

2:10 pm - Aaron Rai, Emiliano Grillo, Joseph Bramlett

2:20 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Tony Finau, Michael Kim

2:30 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Detry

10th tee

12:20 pm - Rafael Campos, Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith

12:30 pm - Carson Young, Francesco Molinari, Shane Lowry

12:40 pm - Trace Crowe, Nate Lashley, Hayden Springer

12:50 pm - Max Homa, Min Woo Lee, Austin Eckroat

1:00 pm - Dylan Wu, Sahith Theegala, Ben Martin

1:10 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker

1:20 pm - Harris English, Kevin Dougherty, Ro Hisatsune

1:30 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Justin Suh, Ben Silverman

1:40 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Tom Hoge

1:50 pm - Justin Lower, Lanto Griffin, Erik Barnes

2:00 pm - Keegan Bradley, Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor

2:10 pm - Taylor Moore, Ryan Brehm

2:20 pm - Will Zalatoris, Chandler Phillips

Final round tee times for the PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open will be updated after Friday's round 3.